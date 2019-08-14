Chris Gayle may have played his last international game given the theatrics by cricket's showman and the send-off accorded by the Indian players at the end of a typically thunderous innings on Wednesday.

Playing the way he always does, Gayle smashed 72 runs off 41 balls, punishing the Indian bowlers with five sixes and four boundaries in the third ODI. After hitting one off Khaleel Ahmed straight to visiting skipper Kohli, under whom he played at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle smiled as Indian players shook hands with him.

Indian players even did Gayle's typical jig with him. Gayle threw his bat in the air, put his helmet on top of it and walked off the field. He then hurled the helmet up in the air and caught it while approaching the boundary ropes.

The West Indian camp gave him a standing ovation.

Gayle also experimented with his jersey number as the West Indies great sported '301' in the 3rd ODI against India at the Queen's Park Oval.

He is now the most-capped West Indies player in ODIs as the big-hitting opener went past Brian Lara's mark of 299 ODIs during the second ODI of the ongoing series on Sunday.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gayle's celebrations:

BREAKING: Universe Boss @henrygayle bows out from ODI cricket with a blistering 72 runs off 41 balls with 8 fours & 5 sixes.

That takes his total to a staggering 1128 fours & 331 sixes in 301 games.

What a legend - the greatest cricket entertainer of them all.

Thanks Boss. pic.twitter.com/N7nIvAldQA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2019

Universe boss will be missed! What a celebrated career you've had, champion! @henrygayle superb last knock 👏#gayleretires — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 14, 2019

Gayle is having quite the farewell party for his fans #UniverseBoss #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/HDriLp4HPe — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 14, 2019

Chris Gayle for West Indies in ODIs: - Most matches - Most runs - Most 100s - Highest individual score - Most sixes - Most ducks No other cricketer from the top nations has all these records for his country! #Legend @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/fm77uixfRZ — Saravana Kumar (@sharvan31) August 14, 2019

I don’t know if @henrygayle has done enough to win this match, but his contribution to WI - despite a long running feud — and international cricket is enormous all told — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 14, 2019

So it seems this is it for the #UniverseBoss and a great entertainer. @henrygayle. And he played this innings just the way we will remember him. #ChrisGayle — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2019

Signs off in style. In his own inimitable style. Chris Gayle bossed in his last game too. #WIvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 14, 2019

With inputs from agencies.