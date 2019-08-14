First Cricket
India vs West Indies: 'Signs off in style,' tributes pour in on Twitter as Chris Gayle's theatrics seemingly signal end of ODI career

Gayle threw his bat in the air, put his helmet on top of it and walked off the field, in what could very well be his final ODI match, and here's how Twitter reacted.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 14, 2019 22:50:36 IST

Chris Gayle may have played his last international game given the theatrics by cricket's showman and the send-off accorded by the Indian players at the end of a typically thunderous innings on Wednesday.

Playing the way he always does, Gayle smashed 72 runs off 41 balls, punishing the Indian bowlers with five sixes and four boundaries in the third ODI. After hitting one off Khaleel Ahmed straight to visiting skipper Kohli, under whom he played at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle smiled as Indian players shook hands with him.

Indian players even did Gayle's typical jig with him. Gayle threw his bat in the air, put his helmet on top of it and walked off the field. He then hurled the helmet up in the air and caught it while approaching the boundary ropes.

The West Indian camp gave him a standing ovation.

Gayle also experimented with his jersey number as the West Indies great sported '301' in the 3rd ODI against India at the Queen's Park Oval.

He is now the most-capped West Indies player in ODIs as the big-hitting opener went past Brian Lara's mark of 299 ODIs during the second ODI of the ongoing series on Sunday.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gayle's celebrations:

With inputs from agencies.

Aug 14, 2019

