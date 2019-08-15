India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer mirrors Virat Kohli’s template in third ODI, Rishabh Pant leaves much to be desired again
It is pertinent to say that Iyer played to the situation, and allowed sufficient respect to the opposition when it mattered. In that, he replicated Kohli’s template.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs SMP Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP Vs VBKV Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 OMA Vs PNG Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG vs DEL - Aug 15th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs MW - Aug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB vs IG - Aug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
On 73rd Independence Day, Narendra Modi announces creation of Chief of Defence Staff post, commits to $5 tn economy dream; key takeaways
-
Sonia Gandhi returns to lead Congress amid disagreement over Kashmir, but her silence remains deafening
-
J&K after Article 370: Inside locked down Kashmir, AP reporter finds fear and chaos as cloud of anger hovers over Valley
-
Mission Mangal movie review: Vidya-Akshay-starrer plays to the gallery to entertain while patronising women and Muslims
-
Tracking India's economic slowdown: Path to revival will be slow, painful; govt must start work now
-
Blast at Russian missile testing site may be linked to Vladimir Putin's ambition to gain edge in new arms race
-
Chelsea show glimpses of promising future under Frank Lampard after spirited display against Liverpool in UEFA Super Cup
-
Our freedoms are fragile, as we must remember on 73rd Independence Day and Sec 377 ruling anniversary
-
Kerala floods: Experts point to climate change, population pressure as state faces another deluge
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Twenty thousand international runs in a decade (2010s), along with 43 ODI hundreds therein – Virat Kohli is a modern-day marvel. Break these statistics down whichever way you like, as per formats, or scoring patterns, or conditions, or opponents, or whatever else, he is peerless. There aren’t enough words to describe his run-scoring genius.
Perhaps, the best compliment to Kohli today isn’t in admiring his mountain of runs, or his awe-inducing timing, or the stunning ability to play every stroke in the book, or indeed inventing new strokes as he exceeds himself. No, it is in admiring how he builds an innings, playing the situation, always aware of what the team needs and what hurts the opposition most.
Virat Kohli (L) and Shreyas Iyer again forged a decisive partnership in third ODI to steer India to a six-wicket win to claim the series 2-0 against West Indies. AFP
You only have to look back at the World Cup games against Afghanistan or West Indies, wherein Kohli’s dismissal would have triggered a disastrous batting collapse. Instead, we witnessed two phenomenal half-centuries, playing the conditions, the situations, the bowlers, breaking them down to every delivery, every run, as he pulled out the Indian innings from discomfort.
Kohli comes to the crease, and looks to milk the bowling. He soaks in what is going around him; he is intensely plugged into the situation, and adapts as per situation or conditions. If the bowlers are on top, he plays out that passage of play, for he knows that the runs will come easier later on. This is a set template for him in every game, irrespective of the format. If it applied to those World Cup games, it also applies to the second and third ODIs in Port of Spain as he took India to a 2-0 winning score-line.
Talent is useful, albeit it needs to be harnessed with hard work. Sweat and toil in the nets though will only get you so far. When the game comes at you hard and fast in the middle, you need to be able to replicate all your ability, and all your learning, in real-time. How often you are able to do so is the defining parameter between good and great players and subsequently between great and greatest players.
Kohli certainly belongs to that ‘greatest’ club. This is his era, and yet, with the end of an ODI cycle with the 2019 World Cup, another time-period has started. It will lead us to the next World Cup, in India in 2023, when Kohli’s era might be coming to an end. Indian cricket already knows which batsmen it will be looking up to in a bid to replace its current superstar – Rishabh Pant. Add another name here – Shreyas Iyer.
In that light, this just-concluded ODI series doesn’t really have a great import. Except, it heralds the coming together of these two young batsmen, whose future paths seem entwined. And their contrasting fortunes are what this short series (which India won 2-0 win) will be remembered for.
There is no doubt that Pant, for all his natural talent, will be afforded a long rope like the one given to Rohit Sharma. Look at the latter today – he is a world-beating batsman in white-ball cricket, while still trying to form an impression in the longer format. For Pant, it is the opposite at present – he has impressed with the bat in Tests, whilst struggling in the shorter formats.
The inherent problem, currently lies in his attacking instinct. An additional problem is his age. The second one often comes out for defence when the first one lets him down. In his last three ODI innings, Pant has got out to ugly shots, two of them wild slogs, one of them costing India a spot in the World Cup final. He will learn, rest assured, but will that learning process be quick? On current evidence – his wild heave off first ball when India had just lost Shikhar Dhawan (on Wednesday) was horrendous to watch – the answer seems to be no.
For Iyer, the road has been different. He is donning the international colours for a first time since December 2017, when he was side lined unfairly. That decision rankles him, although it wasn’t entirely wrong. The Indian team management decided they had better options for the 2019 World Cup, and perhaps Iyer was too young (or raw) to be given that humongous number four responsibility. That, clearly, is no longer the case.
In the last 18 months, Iyer has gone back to the drawing board and done what he does best. He has accumulated runs in the Indian domestic wilderness, gained maturity playing for India-A and added leadership experience whilst captaining Delhi Capitals. All of it adds to a calmer head on his shoulders and during this short series, it reflected in Iyer’s game.
Moreover, twice in two matches, he has cleaned up Pant’s mess. In the second ODI, batting first, it was a matter of rebuilding the innings after India lost Dhawan and Pant quickly. In the third ODI, chasing a DLS score, it was a matter of keeping abreast with the asking rate after India lost Dhawan and Pant quickly. In both instances, Iyer showed wherewithal to start slow, rotate strike, then bringing out the big guns when settled, and built match-winning partnerships with Kohli.
It is pertinent to say that Iyer played to the situation, and allowed sufficient respect to the opposition when it mattered. In that, he replicated Kohli’s template. If only Pant had done so, he would have probably cemented his place at number four, a debate that has been desperately begging him for an end.
Iyer, meanwhile, silently went about his job and has now given fresh ideas to the team management when the next ODI series rolls by in December (also against West Indies).
Updated Date:
Aug 15, 2019 10:43:36 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer best suited for No 4; Rishabh Pant should play finisher's role, opines Sunil Gavaskar
India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer in focus ahead of 2nd ODI as visitors aim to solve middle-order puzzle
India vs West Indies: 'Men in Blue' eye another series win as Windies look to supersede batting woes to spring surprise