India vs West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer says he looked up to Brian Lara, feels good to have other legends' support
Shimron Hetmyer bludgeoned his way to a 78-ball 106 in the first ODI against India in Guwahati, redeeming himself after a disastrous Test series, in which he managed just 50 runs across four innings at 12.50.
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI vs CBI: Delhi High Court gives relief to Rakesh Asthana until 25 October; asks agency head Alok Verma to respond
-
Saudi Arabia on Jamal Khashoggi's murder: Denials, contradictory explanations and deception using a lookalike
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Ajit Jogi's JCC liability for both Congress, BJP; ex-Congress man playing cards right with BSP, CPI as allies
-
French Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth faces Kento Momota test for title defence, PV Sindhu squares up against Beiwen Zhang
-
Films to look out for at 20th MAMI Film Festival: Birds of Passage, Mehsempur, Blackkklansman, Bulbul Can Sing
-
Hyundai Santro makes comeback in India; two variants launched, introductory price starts from Rs 3.89 lakh
-
#MeToo in Chennai: Campaigners come together in effort to take movement 'from internet to streets'
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
राकेश अस्थाना को दिल्ली HC से राहत, 29 अक्टूबर तक नहीं होगी गिरफ्तारी
-
आखिर क्यों हर पार्टी में हाशिए पर चले गए हैं मुस्लिम नेता
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: रमन सिंह को घेर पाएंगी अटलजी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला?
-
पटाखा बैन पर SC का फैसला: दिवाली पर सिर्फ रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही जला सकेंगे पटाखे
-
पुलिस मेमोरियल- CBI में रार और वर्दी से तकरार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6881
|127
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Visakhapatnam: West Indian swashbuckler Shimron Hetmyer Tuesday said he looked up to the great Brian Lara and thanked his country's legends for backing youngsters like him to "keep trying" despite the fact that the islands' plummeting graph in cricket has refused to head north.
The 21-year-old Hetmyer bludgeoned his way to a 78-ball 106 in the first ODI against India in Guwahati, redeeming himself after a disastrous Test series, in which he managed just 50 runs across four innings at 12.50.
"I did look up to Brian Lara when I used to watch cricket, but most of it (shots) comes naturally to me. I am a natural stroke-player and try to play each ball on merit," Hetmyer said during a chat after a training session.
File image of West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer. AFP
"I have spoken to a few legends in the past, they are quite fun actually, easy going — Lance Gibbs, Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara, Some of the other stars, too. Knowing that they are backing you makes me feel good," he said.
"They tell me to be 'just be yourself', they give suggestions like play each ball on merit and all. They try to help in every way possible, make it as easy as possible for us and encouraging us to keep pushing," he added.
At the Barsapara Stadium, the Guyanese looked a far cry from his struggles in the Tests, nonchalantly hitting six sixes and as many fours, his knock also adding a dash of the Caribbean flavour of the good old days.
"I had a bad Test series, it was not one of the best ways to start a series in India but from there on I tried to forget about that as much as possible and the senior guys helped. They said don't worry and look forward to the next game," he said.
"I have quite a few experienced guys to lean on, to know how it was before, even the coach (Stuart Law) who has played for Australia. How much of the big change has happened from then to now. How they played their game," he added.
India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is sure he will be a big draw in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, thanks to his big-hitting capabilities.
Unlike a few renowned players from the Caribbean islands who have turned to T20 leagues across the world, Hetmyer said his first priority now is to represent the West Indies.
"It's a good feeling to know that one of the great spinners from India has rated me that high. It is a dream of mine but right now I am taking one step at a time, so I would see what awaits. But right now, I am focused on representing West Indies," he said.
"I think everyone aspires to play in the IPL but first you want to represent West Indies. That is possibly the biggest thing you could possibly do as a cricketer and then you would take it from there," he added.
West Indies skipper Jason Holder called Hetmyer a positive.
"He is positive for West Indies cricket. It's good to see a youngster coming and scoring crucial runs and I can only urge him, and hope that he continues to do well and repeat that kind of performance that is best for his team in the coming matches," Holder said.
Asked about playing cricket in his native, Hetmyer said, "It isn't that difficult to play cricket in Guyana. Yes, there are lot of players from other islands playing for West Indies, but once you are trying to do what you want to and excel in the Caribbean, there is a good chance of being picked in the junior and senior teams.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Defiant Jason Holder says teams of the 1990s with Brian Lara in their ranks struggled in these conditions
India vs West Indies: New-found swing, off-stump discipline behind Jason Holder's consistent rise as bowler
Ravi Shastri on Prithvi Shaw: There's a bit of Sachin, a bit of Viru, and when he walks, there's a bit of Lara as well