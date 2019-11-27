First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
PAK in AUS Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series with injury, Sanju Samson named as replacement

Sanju Samson was a part of the T20I squad for series against Bangladesh, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 27, 2019 12:24:00 IST

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday. As a result, Sanju Samson has been named replacement for the T20I series.

"Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely," the BCCI statement read.

Samson was part of the India squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh but without even playing a game, the Kerela wicket-keeper batsman was left out for the West Indies series when the squad was announced last week.

He recently scored 112 runs from four matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Also, BCCI revealed that wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha underwent a surgery on his right ring finger. Saha sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the recently concluded pink ball Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture. Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru," BCCI said in the press release.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 12:24:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, Indian Cricket, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all