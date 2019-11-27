Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday. As a result, Sanju Samson has been named replacement for the T20I series.

"Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely," the BCCI statement read.

We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days :sunglasses: pic.twitter.com/0XDHRXMSeP — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 21, 2019

Samson was part of the India squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh but without even playing a game, the Kerela wicket-keeper batsman was left out for the West Indies series when the squad was announced last week.

He recently scored 112 runs from four matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Also, BCCI revealed that wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha underwent a surgery on his right ring finger. Saha sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the recently concluded pink ball Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture. Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru," BCCI said in the press release.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.