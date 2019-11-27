India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series with injury, Sanju Samson named as replacement
Sanju Samson was a part of the T20I squad for series against Bangladesh, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him.
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs MAH Rajasthan beat Maharashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs PUN Tamil Nadu beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HAR Haryana beat Baroda by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Karnataka by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs DEL - Nov 27th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs HAR - Nov 27th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Nov 27th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: 9 cabinet, 4 junior minister berths for Congress, claims report; Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to meet at 3.30 pm today
-
Race for Maharashtra: How BJP's Operation Lotus, termed masterful 72 hours ago, went off track, bringing state back to square one
-
Rajya Sabha passes bill on protection of rights of transgenders; proposed law seeks to ensure social empowerment, prevent discrimination
-
The Irishman movie review: Martin Scorsese is the king of gangster films and this masterpiece adds to his legacy
-
Maha IPL: Maharashtra govt formation saga brings to light again rampant horse-trading in Indian politics
-
Pakistan vulnerable to another coup after SC hold on General Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension puts army in direct confrontation with Imran Khan
-
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty inching towards 12,100-mark in early trade on foreign fund inflow, positive global cues
-
Davis Cup 2019: Indian tennis stars going extra mile to beat Nur-Sultan chill, says physio Yash Pandey ahead of Pakistan tie
-
In water-rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday. As a result, Sanju Samson has been named replacement for the T20I series.
"Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely," the BCCI statement read.
Samson was part of the India squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh but without even playing a game, the Kerela wicket-keeper batsman was left out for the West Indies series when the squad was announced last week.
He recently scored 112 runs from four matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.
Also, BCCI revealed that wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha underwent a surgery on his right ring finger. Saha sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the recently concluded pink ball Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.
"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture. Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru," BCCI said in the press release.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 27, 2019 12:24:00 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami return to T20I squad, Ravindra Jadeja replaces Krunal Pandya
Rohit Sharma's workload, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant's waning form likely to be key factors in selectors' announcement of India squad for West Indies fixtures
India vs West Indies: The Kul-cha reunion, Bhuvi-Shami return to bolster death bowling and why is Kedar Jadhav still in ODI set up; selection takeaways