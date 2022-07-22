India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan provides an update on Ravindra Jadeja ahead of series opener

India captain for the West Indies ODI series Shikhar Dhawan provided an update on Ravindra Jadeja, stating that the all-rounder has a niggle and is doubtful to take the field in the first game.

"Right now, he has a bit of a niggle so we don't know whether he will be ready or not for the first ODI,” said Dhawan at a pre-match press conference.

Ravindra Jadeja picked a knee injury after the third ODI against England subsequent to which, his participation in the ODI series against West Indies has been doubtful.

'West Indies is a great opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure and play, says #TeamIndia ODI Captain @SDhawan25 ahead of #WIvIND series. pic.twitter.com/PBelvII28c — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

Talking about the overall bowling combination, Dhawan said, “Other than that, Siraj is there, Prasidh is there, and we have got amazing fast bowling. In spin, Axar Patel is there and Yuzvendra Chahal is there, we have a good bunch of bowling unit so it will be very impactful."

This is the second instance that Dhawan will lead the Indian limited-overs side, after successfully leading the team against Sri Lanka last year. Talking about his leadership, Dhawan said, “I am quite excited to lead the side, whenever you get an opportunity to lead the youngsters, I share my experiences with them, I always love to share my experiences and bring impact in their games. Everyone has the skill, but it is also about the mental aspect and hence I share my experiences."

Dhawan also said that the overall team combination is good as the team has experienced players as well as young talent in the squad.

"We were not able to train because of rain but everyone is excited. There are youngsters in the team and they have done well in the UK, so not training here will not impact them much. It is a quite balanced side, we have both experience and youth. Suryakumar Yadav for example is very experienced, he is young in terms of international cricket, but the kind of maturity he has, Shreyas and Shardul are also playing for a long time."

Dhawan also said that his relationship with coach Rahul Dravid is very good since they combined during the Sri Lanka tour in 2021. He also added that Instagram reels are fun and the way to connect in current times.

"I have a very good relationship with Rahul Dravid bhai, we went to the Sri Lanka tour together last year and from there, we formed a very good bond. We have an understanding, I feel my energy brings people together, and there is a light-hearted mood. Recently, I made an Instagram Reel and Rahul bhai featured in that. In today's world, there are reels and all, earlier it used to be team dinners."

Also Read: India vs West Indies Head to Head records

Dhawan managed just 41 runs in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against England. And there have been questions about his form. But he said that he does not give much attention to the people outside the team.

“Everyone has their own opinion, I know what I need to do and what I do not need to. I don't pay attention to what is being said. I have grown habitual of hearing what people have to say. 1-2 games can go sideways, I do not get tensed after that. International cricket comes with its pressure, but the pressure isn't that much, that it changes my personality or my playing style. I have a lot of self-belief in myself and our team will step onto the field with confidence."

The first ODI will be played on 22 July, Friday in Port of Spain.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.