India vs West Indies: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer deserve praise, but failure to win from positions of strength still plagues Windies
While Hetmyer and Hope deserve praise, don’t let them off the hook for mistakes that the now-banished senior West Indies players made in the 50-over cricket
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India tied with West Indies
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI vs CBI: India faces major institutional crisis, but from it will hopefully emerge a stronger democracy
-
Mallikarjun Kharge terms forced leave for CBI director 'shameful', accuses govt of interference in every autonomous body
-
Sabzar Ahmad Sofi's death signals urgent need to weed out 'handlers' turning Kashmiri students to militants
-
Exposing Imran Khan's sham: Pakistan PM's gameplan rests on putting onus of cancelling bilateral talks on India
-
NBA: Stephen Curry scores 51 in Golden State Warriors' win; LeBron James finally tastes victory with LA Lakers
-
Chitrangda Singh on #MeToo: We can’t leave everything to legal process, should socially ostracise certain people
-
Udayan Mukherjee on his debut novel Dark Circles, and why he may never return to television studios
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
एयरसेल मैक्सिस डील: ED ने पी चिदंबरम के खिलाफ दाखिल की चार्जशीट
-
YSR कांग्रेस चीफ जगनमोहन रेड्डी पर विशाखापत्तनम एयरपोर्ट पर हमला
-
CBI Vs CBI: सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष को मिला मुद्दा, सीबीआई की साख पर भी सवाल
-
CBI Vs CBI LIVE Updates: आलोक वर्मा के घर के बाहर घूम रहे चारों लोग आईबी अधिकारी, कर रहे थे ओपन ड्यूटी
-
आलोक वर्मा और राकेश अस्थाना के आपसी झगड़े ने CBI को साजिश, झूठ और छल-कपट के अड्डे में बदल दिया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Let's get all the superlatives out now describing the positives of West Indies' performance in Vishakhapatnam.
It’s been proven by the best one-day international teams post-2015 World Cup that 350 is more of a par score in modern ODIs. The 400-barrier is also very attainable as well, with England breaking the highest ODI total twice in last three years.
So even though West Indies didn’t attain this benchmark, considering the team hasn’t won a one-day international series since 2014, scoring consecutive 320 totals against India is a solid effort.
Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer forged a crucial 143-run partnership in the second ODI at Vizag. AP
Even if one can objectively argue about the due factor effect on the game and that India didn’t have two of their main limited overs quick bowlers, Bhuveneshwar Kumar and Jaspreet Bumrah, playing, we can't negate this basic accomplishment.
Shai Hope played an almost perfect innings for a number three batsman and Shimron Hetymer has continued his brilliant 2018 white-ball batting form.
There will soon be a point when Darren Bravo returns to join them, and Windies will have its most dynamic middle-order batting trio since the days of Brian Lara, Carl Hooper and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.
Young left-arm quick Obed McCoy also had an encouraging debut despite his figures, which could have been better if captain Jason Holder hadn’t dropped Virat Kohli shortly before the latter brought up his half-century.
However, the harsh reality is this young West Indies team displayed the same unfortunate qualities that previous teams post-1995 have done across the longer formats, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory — because the team does not know how to win when on top.
Therefore one cannot praise Holder’s team for a performance that sides consisting of the likes of Lara, Chanderpaul, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Daren Sammy etc were regularly chastised for, failing to beat better teams from winning positions.
One can check the litany of 50-over tournaments and bilateral series West Indies have played in last two decades, and one will find many such efforts.
The Vishakapatnam game is almost identical to events in Bridgetown 2005, when West Indies lost to South Africa by one run thanks to a Charl Langevelth hat-trick, as they collapsed from 213-3 chasing 285.
India fans will also remember their 1996 World Cup semi-final collapse versus Australia in Chandigarh. In a more recent instance, during abandoned tour of 2014, when on the verge of going 2-0 up in the series, the visitors were bundled out for 215 in pursuit of 264 after being 136-1 at one stage.
Looking back at Hope’s innings, one of the things he faced criticism for during the home loss to Bangladesh was his below-par strike rate of 70, which negates his solid average of 40.
His innings of 32 in Guwahati, where his strike rate was 62 before his dismissal, once again raised concerns over his long term place in the side, with the exciting young former Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran turning heads with his free flowing batting in the ongoing Caribbean domestic 50-over competition.
So while it’s very hard to really pick holes in any player who plays such an innings as Hope, or even think about dropping them, it won’t be the first time a player lost his place after a major performance.
Of recent vintage, India's Karun Nair barely got opportunities in Test cricket after his triple century at Chennai, nor did Australia's Brad Hodge after registering a double ton.
Thus, in hindsight, Hope has to ask himself two questions. First, could he have tried to score more boundaries during his partnership with Hetmyer, and second, whether he accelerated well enough while closing in on his hundred?
His batting is notably resembling that of former England international Jonathan Trott, who averaged 51.25 with a 70-plus strike rate. England, of course, did not win anything with him around until the current Eoin Morgan-era of destructive top order batsmen.
Hence, with Bravo and much more fluent scorers for the number three position around, and other strong keeper options in Pooran and Denesh Ramdin, the West Indies selectors will have to decide whether they can afford a top-order batsman with below par strike-rate, or follow the footsteps of some of the more successful teams, and make the hard decision to let him off at some point before the World Cup if he cannot improve.
Before the 2014 T20 World Cup group stage clash between West Indies and India, Suresh Raina and Sammy had a pre-game media comments exchange that encapsulated the Achilles heel of Windies batsmen in 50-over cricket, that has inversely made them dominant in T20s.
The way Hetmyer was batting, he could have, in partnership with Hope, did to India with Rohit Sharma and Kohli did in game one, which would have stunned the cricket world because during his innings, the much-vaunted Indian spinners did not know where to bowl to him.
But he perished after failing to control his aggression, and his dismissal was more out of a bad shot than a special delivery.
Hetmyer’s dismissal was a deja vu moment to the many instances where Gayle and company would get dismissed, the way Raina suggested, to spin.
Thus as aforementioned, while Hetmyer deserves praise, don’t let him off the hook for mistakes that the now-banished senior players made in the 50-over cricket, which led to them being heavily criticised for and eventually removed from the team for the perception and belief that they couldn’t or didn’t want to correct that flaw.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope happy with century, but insists Windies need to show more consistency
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Centurions Virat Kohli, Shai Hope top report card for 2nd ODI; Umesh Yadav, Jason Holder flunk
India vs West Indies: Defiant Jason Holder says teams of the 1990s with Brian Lara in their ranks struggled in these conditions