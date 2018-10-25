India vs West Indies: Shai Hope happy with century, but insists Windies need to show more consistency
Shai Hope's unbeaten century salvaged a confidence-boosting tie for the West Indies in the thrilling second ODI against India at Visakhapatnam, but the wicket-keeper batsman said the visitors need to put up more consistent performances as a team in the remainder of the series.
Hope hit only his second ODI century on Wednesday to help West Indies tie the match after India had put on an imposing 321 fort six after opting to bat.
Shai Hope remained unbeaten on 123 as he helped West Indies finish on 321/7 to tie the second ODI. AP
"Definitely, such knocks improve your confidence. You have to gain after every innings. It was a matter of time before I got a big score," Hope said at the post-match press conference.
"(But) we need to be more consistent as a team."
Chasing 322 to win at the start of innings and five off the last ball, Hope cut India seamer Umesh Yadav for a boundary through point to level the scores.
He later said his aim was to just put bat to ball in the last delivery.
"Last ball I knew a wide yorker was coming at the end, and I had to get bat on the ball. I didn't get enough bat but it was enough," Hope said.
Hope's unbeaten 123-run knock came at a crucial juncture for the West Indies.
Hope joined forces with Shimron Hetmyer after West Indies lost three wickets and added 143 runs for the fourth wicket to keep his team in the hunt.
However, first game centurion Hetmyer (94) got out with the visitors still requiring 101 runs in 18 overs.
"There was a change in approach after that (Hetmyer's dismissal). We needed to take the innings deep," Hope said.
Speaking about batting with Hetmyer, he said, "It's pretty different with him, he likes to keep the scoreboard ticking. As long as we take it to the last five overs, we knew we stood a chance."
Thanks to the tie, India continue to lead the five-match series 1-0 after two matches.
Oct 25, 2018
