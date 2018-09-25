First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs TBC
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Selectors ponder over Shikhar Dhawan's form, fitness of Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin ahead of Tests

One of the main reasons is believed to be Dhawan's selection in the Test team while Ishant (ankle) and Ashwin (groin) are racing against time to get fit.

Press Trust of India, September 25, 2018

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan's poor technique in testing conditions along with the fitness status of Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin will come up for discussion when the selectors pick the Indian team for the two-Test series against the West Indies on Wednesday.

The two Tests will be held in Rajkot (4-8 October) and Hyderabad (12-16 October).

India's Shikhar Dhawan reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 44 runs during play on the second day of the third Test cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on August 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB

File image of Shikhar Dhawan. AFP/Paul Ellis

For some strange reason, the Indian cricket board did not issue a customary media advisory for the meeting in the capital.

Sources in the BCCI said that five-member committee may pick the side tomorrow but wait for an official announcement till the end of the Asia Cup final on 28 September.

One of the main reasons is believed to be Dhawan's selection in the Test team while Ishant (ankle) and Ashwin (groin) are racing against time to get fit.

Since the two Tests will be a sort of dress rehearsal for the tour of Australia, selectors will be keen on giving all those players opportunity looking at the series Down Under.

Murali Vijay is back among the runs in county cricket but having been recently dropped, it will be difficult for him to make a comeback.

KL Rahul after his stylish 149 at the Oval has sealed one of the opener's slot but the issue is with Dhawan.

His prowess on flat tracks with lack of seam movement is known to one and all as it has been evident during the Asia Cup.

However when the ball swings or seams at a high pace, his technique has been found wanting as he has been a complete failure outside the sub-continent.

There is a possibility that if given a chance, Dhawan will again plunder runs against a weak West Indies attack on featherbeds before turning into potential 'walking wicket' against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal has scored truckloads of runs and are waiting for their opportunity.

Prithvi was included in the squad for the last two Test matches in England and would be hoping that he gets his much-deserved Test cap at Rajkot.

While skipper Virat Kohli is expected to come back after a much needed three-week break, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant are certainties.

Hanuma Vihari and Karun Nair will be the two middle-order back-ups while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to come back into the side.

Ashwin's hip injury and Ishant's dodgy ankle are two worrying areas for the selectors.

Both have pulled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and it's still not clear if they will be fit for the Test series.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are two sure shot picks in the squad.

In case Ashwin misses out, Vihari's part-time off-spin is one option and in the next line of spinners, the choice is between Krishnappa Gowtham and Jayant Yadav.

Shahbaz Nadeem despite his brilliant form will have a tough fight with Jadeja and Kuldeep already in the squad.

For the leg-spin option, there is Amit Mishra and Yuzvendra Chahal even though A team coach Rahul Dravid has termed the latter as "work in progress".

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, BCCI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, Hanuma Vihari, Indian National Cricket Team, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Murali Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat Kohli, West Indies Cricket Team, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all