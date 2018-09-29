First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Selectors await update on Virat Kohli's wrist injury before announcing squad for Test series

"Virat is carrying a wrist niggle," said BCCI member. According to sources, selectors will give rest to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to keep them fresh for tour of Australia.

Press Trust of India, September 29, 2018

New Delhi: The national selection committee is awaiting an update on India captain Virat Kohli's injured wrist as they get ready to announce the squad for the two-match Test series against the Windies.

"Virat is carrying a wrist niggle. Tests have been done and selectors are awaiting the medical update from the National Cricket Academy's support staff. It is not clear how he sustained the wrist injury. It could have been during the England Test matches or training sessions," a senior BCCI office-bearer told PTI on Saturday.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

In case Virat's injury is not serious, then the selectors will announce the squad for the two Tests or else they will name the team only for the first Test. The squad is likely to be announced either Saturday evening or on Sunday.

According to sources in the board, the selectors will also rest both Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the Test matches.

In case of Bumrah, he has been bowling non-stop from the third Test against England in Trent Bridge, followed by four games in the Asia Cup.

"Jasprit has bowled 133 overs across three Tests in England and nearly his full quota in all matches in this Dubai heat. He needs a bit of rest to be rejuvenated for the tour of Australia. Also Bhuvi needs to be preserved for the tour Down Under," the official said.

However, there was some good news for the Indian camp as senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has cleared the fitness test and is available for selection.

"Ashwin is fit and has completely recovered from the hip injury," he added.

One of the major decisions will be whether Shikhar Dhawan, a fantastic player on flat sub-continental tracks is selected with the Australia tour ahead.

Prithvi Shaw is expected to be in the squad while Mayank Agarwal has sent a timely reminder with another 90 for Board President's XI against Windies.

