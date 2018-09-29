India vs West Indies: Selectors await update on Virat Kohli's wrist injury before announcing squad for Test series
"Virat is carrying a wrist niggle," said BCCI member. According to sources, selectors will give rest to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to keep them fresh for tour of Australia.
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: The national selection committee is awaiting an update on India captain Virat Kohli's injured wrist as they get ready to announce the squad for the two-match Test series against the Windies.
"Virat is carrying a wrist niggle. Tests have been done and selectors are awaiting the medical update from the National Cricket Academy's support staff. It is not clear how he sustained the wrist injury. It could have been during the England Test matches or training sessions," a senior BCCI office-bearer told PTI on Saturday.
File image of Virat Kohli. AP
In case Virat's injury is not serious, then the selectors will announce the squad for the two Tests or else they will name the team only for the first Test. The squad is likely to be announced either Saturday evening or on Sunday.
According to sources in the board, the selectors will also rest both Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the Test matches.
In case of Bumrah, he has been bowling non-stop from the third Test against England in Trent Bridge, followed by four games in the Asia Cup.
"Jasprit has bowled 133 overs across three Tests in England and nearly his full quota in all matches in this Dubai heat. He needs a bit of rest to be rejuvenated for the tour of Australia. Also Bhuvi needs to be preserved for the tour Down Under," the official said.
However, there was some good news for the Indian camp as senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has cleared the fitness test and is available for selection.
"Ashwin is fit and has completely recovered from the hip injury," he added.
One of the major decisions will be whether Shikhar Dhawan, a fantastic player on flat sub-continental tracks is selected with the Australia tour ahead.
Prithvi Shaw is expected to be in the squad while Mayank Agarwal has sent a timely reminder with another 90 for Board President's XI against Windies.
Sep 29, 2018
Sep 29, 2018
