First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 2nd T20I Oct 03, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Second ODI shifted to Visakhapatnam from Indore after dispute over distribution of free passes

Visakhapatnam will host the second one-day international between India and the Windies, the BCCI said on Wednesday, after a dispute over distribution of complimentary passes moved the 24 October game out of Indore.

Press Trust of India, October 03, 2018

New Delhi: Visakhapatnam will host the second one-day international between India and the Windies, the BCCI said on Wednesday, after a dispute over distribution of complimentary passes moved the 24 October game out of Indore.

File image of Indian cricket team. Reuters

File image of Indian cricket team. Reuters

The Holkar Stadium at Indore, which was scheduled to host the match, lost out due to a dispute between the Indian board and the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association over the distribution of complimentary passes.

"The second Paytm ODI to be played between India and Windies will now be held at Visakhapatnam's Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium," the BCCI said in a press release.

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium must be put on public sale, which effectively leaves 10 per cent of complimentary tickets left with state units.

In this case, the Holkar stadium has capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA was left with 2700 complimentary tickets.

The BCCI also demands its share of free passes for its sponsors and thus the bone of contention.

The clamour for free passes during international games has always been an issue with BCCI affiliated units.

The match will now be held at the picturesque ACA-VDCA (Andhra Cricket Association/Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association) ground, set on the outskirts of the port city amidst scenic hills.

The Windies and India will play five one-day internationals in the series.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies 2018, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, ODI Cricket

Also See

Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all