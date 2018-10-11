First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 1st ODI Oct 10, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Match Abandoned
ZIM in SA | 1st T20I Oct 09, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
WI in IND Oct 12, 2018
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ZIM in SA Oct 12, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: SC likely to make decision on possibility of conducting ODI match in Mumbai

The High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on 14 September.

Press Trust of India, October 11, 2018

Mumbai: The issue of feasibility of conducting a One-Day International match between India and West Indies in Mumbai on 29 October is likely to land in the Supreme Court.

Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Unmesh Khanwilkar and another member had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking appointment of an ad-hoc committee for the ODI.

File image of Indian cricket team. AFP

File image of Indian cricket team. AFP

However, the high court has asked them to approach the apex court.

The High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on 14 September.

"The documentation work is going on and in a day or two the petitioners in all likelihood will approach the top court seeking directions for the conduct of the 29 October game," MCA sources said Wednesday.

The MCA officials on Tuesday met a senior BCCI official to apprise him of certain difficulties including the MCA's inability to operate its bank account and non-issuance of a tender notice for in-stadia advertising rights.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, High Court, India Vs West Indies 2018, MCA, Mumbai Cricket Association, Supreme Court, Unmesh Khanwilkar, West Indies

Also See

This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4515 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all