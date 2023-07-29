Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson trolled on social media after forgettable outing in 2nd ODI

Samson failed to make the most of the opportunity handed to him by the Indian team leadership during the second ODI against West Indies, getting dismissed for 9 off 19 deliveries.

File image of India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. AP

It was celebration time for Sanju Samson fan clubs on Twitter and other social networking platforms on Saturday after the wicketkeeper-batter was included in India’s playing XI for the second ODI against West Indies in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Social media usually is flooded with posts in support of the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter and Rajasthan Royals captain whenever his name gets overlooked for international assignments. Samson, after all, is an established star in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been producing match-defining knocks with regularity for his franchise despite being burdened with the responsibility of leading his side, and many an Indian cricket fans feels he deserves more from the national selectors.

On Saturday, it was celebratory moment both for Samson as well as for netizens after he was included in India’s playing XI for the second ODI against West Indies at Bridgetown’s Kensington Oval. Samson and Axar filled the slots vacated by skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, with all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya taking over as the skipper for the fixture.

Samson, though, was couldn’t quite make the most of the opportunity afforded to him in the second one-dayer after walking in to bat at No 3 — the slot that is normally occupied by Kohli. Samson was dismissed by legspinner Yannic Cariah for a 19-ball 9, getting caught by Brandon King at slip after getting a thick outside edge.

And with his dismissal, the celebrations on social media quickly turned to trolling.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

India, who won the Test series 1-0 and grabbed the ODI series lead with a five-wicket win on Thursday, got off to a strong start courtesy a 90-run opening partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill after West Indies invited them to bat.

The Men in Blue, however, would end up losing their next five wickets for just 23 runs, getting reduced to 113/5, before rain made its way to the Kensington Oval to halt proceedings.

Published on: July 29, 2023 21:35:47 IST

