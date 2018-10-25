India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Sachin Tendulkar to ring bell before Brabourne Stadium's first international match in 9 years
Sachin Tendulkar will inaugurate the 4th ODI between India and Windies at Brabourne Stadium by ringing the bell. It's the first international match at the stadium since the India-Sri Lanka Test in 2009.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India tied with West Indies
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI vs CBI: India faces major institutional crisis, but from it will hopefully emerge a stronger democracy
-
Mallikarjun Kharge terms forced leave for CBI director 'shameful', accuses govt of interference in every autonomous body
-
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Centre may take ordinance route if it is not passed during Parliament's Winter Session
-
Exposing Imran Khan's sham: Pakistan PM's gameplan rests on putting onus of cancelling bilateral talks on India
-
NBA: Stephen Curry scores 51 in Golden State Warriors' win; LeBron James finally tastes victory with LA Lakers
-
Chitrangda Singh on #MeToo: We can’t leave everything to legal process, should socially ostracise certain people
-
Udayan Mukherjee on his debut novel Dark Circles, and why he may never return to television studios
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
एयरसेल मैक्सिस डील: ED ने पी चिदंबरम के खिलाफ दाखिल की चार्जशीट
-
YSR कांग्रेस चीफ जगनमोहन रेड्डी पर विशाखापत्तनम एयरपोर्ट पर हमला
-
CBI Vs CBI: सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष को मिला मुद्दा, सीबीआई की साख पर भी सवाल
-
CBI Vs CBI LIVE Updates: आलोक वर्मा के घर के बाहर घूम रहे चारों लोग आईबी अधिकारी, कर रहे थे ओपन ड्यूटी
-
आलोक वर्मा और राकेश अस्थाना के आपसी झगड़े ने CBI को साजिश, झूठ और छल-कपट के अड्डे में बदल दिया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
The Cricket Club of India, which is hosting the fourth One-Day International (ODI) between India and Windies, announced on Wednesday that cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will inaugurate the game.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
The October 29 day-night match was originally allotted to Wankhede Stadium managed by the Mumbai Cricket Association, but was later shifted to Brabourne Stadium, as the city cricket body cited financial constraints in hosting the game.
Tendulkar has “consented to `Ring the Bell’ to inaugurate the 4th ODI”, said CCI, which manages Brabourne Stadium.
It was striving to make the game “a unique experience not only for the cricketers of both the teams but for the cricket crazy Mumbaikars as well,” the CCI said.
It also said that the pitch was expected to result in a “high-scoring” match.
International cricket is returning to Brabourne Stadium after nine years. It had last hosted a Test match in 2009 when India took on Sri Lanka. It had hosted an ODI last in 2006.
Usually practise matches of the international visiting teams are held at the CCI.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Ambati Rayudu says keeping up with top three is a challenge for middle order
India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant must field inside the 30-yard circle to best utilise skill set and mitigate risk of injury
India vs West Indies: Windies skipper Jason Holder demands discipline and wickets from his bowlers