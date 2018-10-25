First Cricket
India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Sachin Tendulkar to ring bell before Brabourne Stadium's first international match in 9 years

Sachin Tendulkar will inaugurate the 4th ODI between India and Windies at Brabourne Stadium by ringing the bell. It's the first international match at the stadium since the India-Sri Lanka Test in 2009.

Press Trust of India, October 25, 2018

The Cricket Club of India, which is hosting the fourth One-Day International (ODI) between India and Windies, announced on Wednesday that cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will inaugurate the game.

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters

The October 29 day-night match was originally allotted to Wankhede Stadium managed by the Mumbai Cricket Association, but was later shifted to Brabourne Stadium, as the city cricket body cited financial constraints in hosting the game.

Tendulkar has “consented to `Ring the Bell’ to inaugurate the 4th ODI”, said CCI, which manages Brabourne Stadium.

It was striving to make the game “a unique experience not only for the cricketers of both the teams but for the cricket crazy Mumbaikars as well,” the CCI said.

It also said that the pitch was expected to result in a “high-scoring” match.

International cricket is returning to Brabourne Stadium after nine years. It had last hosted a Test match in 2009 when India took on Sri Lanka. It had hosted an ODI last in 2006.

Usually practise matches of the international visiting teams are held at the CCI.

