First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
ENG in SL Nov 06, 2018
SL vs ENG
Galle International Stadium, Galle
WI in IND Nov 06, 2018
IND vs WI
Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma says it is important to learn from mistakes committed in first T20I

Chasing 110, India were struggling at 45 for four in the eighth over when Dinesh Karthik took control of the proceedings at the Eden Gardens.

Press Trust of India, November 05, 2018

Kolkata: Skipper Rohit Sharma hoped they will learn from the mistakes which put India in a spot of the bother before crossing the line in the first T20 International against West Indies here Sunday.

Chasing 110, India were struggling at 45 for four in the eighth over when Dinesh Karthik took control of the proceedings at the Eden Gardens.

First in the company of KL Rahul and then debutant Krunal Pandya (21 of 9 balls), Karthik helped the hosts break a four-match winless run.

File image of Rohit Sharma. AFP

File image of Rohit Sharma. AFP

"(We) knew the chase wasn't going to be easy. Hopefully we can learn from these mistakes," Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India prevailed over the visitors by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Exceptional performance with the ball. There was a lot on offer for the seamers. Even with spinners, it wasn't easy. Overall there was little bit for every department. To start with, we bowled well - good areas. Used the conditions perfectly," Sharma said.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/13) led the Indian bowlers' fine show to restrict West Indies to 109 for eight after the stand-in skipper opted to to field.

For the Windies, skipper Carlos Brathwiate and Oshane Thomas picked up two wickets apiece in impressive spells.

"Oshane Thomas is a really exciting talent. If he bowls in good areas, it's not going to be easy for batsmen to counter it. The advantage of height gives him that extra edge. Wish him the best in the future but not against us," the India said of the West Indian pacer.

Sharma also lavished praise on debutants Krunal and Khaleel Ahmed.

"Very exciting talents again - Krunal and Khaleel. Krunal - I've seen him closely in last two-three years for MI (Mumbai Indians). When he came into bowl, (Kieron) Pollard was batting. He was the one who wanted to bowl against him.

"These guys are ready to take those challenges. Exciting for the captain when you see that. If they continue to work on their skills, India's going to benefit for sure."

Brathwaite said they didn't apply themselves.

"We never got into second or third gear... were either too defensive or too attacking. Can see the way Keemo (Paul) and (Fabian) Allen finished, if we had wickets in hand we would've got 130-140 which would've probably been a winning score."

It was at this ground that Brathwaite hit four sixes in an over to help WI win the World T20 two years ago.

On the promising Oshane Thomas, the captain said, "Don't know what the long-term plans will be from the selection panel. He's at the best place he could be. Hope he gets fitter, gets stronger. Continues to bowl rapid.

"For him, the world is at his feet. We will try to guide him as well as we can. Ultimately it's up to us, the Windies cricket system, to pull him along and create what would be another Joel Garner or Michael Holding."

Man of the Match Kuldeep said, "Sometimes wicket happens, sometimes it doesn't. But that's my aim. The first wicket (of Darren Bravo) was the one I cherished. It's the ball I'm working on (faster one). Just bowl it to contain runs as well.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018

Tags : Carlos Brathwiate, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Oshane Thomas, Rohit Sharma, West Indies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all