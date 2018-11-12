India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma says he wanted his team to be ruthless as it registers series sweep
India on Sunday completed a 3-0 whitewash against the Windies in the T20Is after registering a thrilling six-wicket win in the final match.
Chennai: Skipper Rohit Sharma lauded India for completing a 3-0 clean sweep, saying he wanted his team to be ruthless in the third match against West Indies and not complacent after securing a 2-0 unassailable lead in the T20I series.
India on Sunday completed a 3-0 whitewash against the West Indies in the T20Is after registering a thrilling six-wicket win in the final match.
India defeated Windies by six wickets in the third T20I. AFP
"We spoke at the start of this game that we wanted to be ruthless. There were chances of us being complacent and turning up at the ground. We didn't want to be complacent and wanted to come out and win," Sharma said.
India overhauled the 182-run winning target in the last ball and Sharma said he has been part of such close contests in the IPL.
"Games like these happen a lot. Especially in the IPL, these have happened a lot. I've been part of games like these with Mumbai Indians. Great effort to cross the finish line," he said.
Sharma said he would want his team to learn to handle pressure while bowling.
"As a team there is always scope for improvement. We need to improve on handling pressure situations while bowling," he said.
India made two changes in the 3rd T20I, bringing Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar after BCCI decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav for the inconsequential match.
"It is important to stick to your strengths, and a lot of these guys have not played much for India so a home series like this was the perfect opportunity to show their talent," Sharma said.
"I was also very impressed with the fielding efforts in this tournament by the team."
Shikhar Dhawan, who was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match for his 62-ball 92, said: "It was a good match. We lost two early wickets, and I knew I had to stay at the crease. Rishabh played well, tremendous partnership between us. He batted really well.
"I knew he was going after the bowlers so I took a backseat and then I joined the party after he hit a few huge sixes. It doesn't matter to me what people say, and I just back myself and back my game."
West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite was disappointed to not cross the line despite taking the game to the last over.
"It would have been (great end to the series). We had a chat before the game and talked about every game being important. We wanted to put a smile on the fans' face but didn't get the result we would have liked," he said.
"I will take the effort and belief, especially taking it to the last ball after Shikhar and Rishabh's partnership.
"We saw a few balls grip but on reflection we did not switch quickly enough."
For West Indies, left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran scored a quick-fire half-century to power them to a competitive 181 for 3.
Talking about the talent in West Indies cricket, Brathwaite said: "There are a few here; Shai, Hetmyer and Pooran. But it is important to get the best out of everyone and create a unit that can challenge for the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2018
