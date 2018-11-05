After a lot of build-up surrounding the much admired Windies T20I batting line-up, it eventually turned out to be yet another meek surrender by the visitors at the Eden Gardens on Sunday night. Batting first on a fresh track, they could only reach a below-par 109, which was clearly not enough to challenge Indian's batting strength and despite an early scare during their run-chase Dinesh Karthik and Co crossed the finishing line without much hassle.

From India's point of view, the foundation of this triumph was laid by their bowlers, especially the spinners during the middle-overs. Kuldeep Yadav, with plenty of IPL experience at this venue, alongside debutant Krunal Pandya had a wood over the opposition batting throughout their spells after the pacers provided the early breakthroughs. The duo bowled their eight overs in tandem and grabbed a combined figure of 28 for 4. It was in this phase of play, the hosts literally bowled the Windies out of the match.

A spin-test was well on the cards. Everyone anticipated that. In fact, during the pre-match presser, the author questioned Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite regarding their gameplans of countering India's slow bowlers.

"Ultimately it's about execution," Brathwaite answered. "We won't be fearing them. What they have done in the ODI series is very commendable. We have to find a way to maximise the overs they bowl."

However, on the 22-yard, when it came to putting his words into practice, the visitors failed miserably.

Windies were 34 for 3 after seven overs when Rohit Sharma introduced spin for the first time. It was Krunal, the new kid on the block, against the experienced pair of Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo, who were looking to consolidate following the early breakthroughs. And the left-armer relished that challenge.

"I've seen him [Krunal] closely in last two-three years for Mumbai Indians," said Rohit in his post-match presentation speech. "When he came into bowl, Pollard was batting. He was the one who wanted to bowl against him. These guys are ready to take those challenges. Exciting for the captain when you see that."

Rohit knew, Pollard was the key batsman at that stage. And by bowling Krunal, he wanted to lure him going for high-risk shots by hurting his ego. And things did turn out as per Rohit's anticipation.

After hitting Krunal for straight six in his first over, Pollard wanted to go for another maximum on the second ball of the second over of his Mumbai Indians teammate. But this time Krunal bowled it quicker and flatter. The trajectory and the pace just didn't allow the batsman to get under, eventually he was being holed out at long-on.

The ego battle was won by the youngster from Baroda.

At 49 for 4 after 10, Windies were desperately looking towards the senior pro Bravo to bail them out. However, an inspired show by Kuldeep just did not allow any sort of resistance. First, Bravo was dismissed in a similar fashion like Pollard. Following the scalp Kuldeep came to his own with his variations and further went on to claim the wickets of Rovman Powell and Brathwaite.

There was some assistance on offer from the track and the left-arm wrist-spinner created a spin web around the Windies lower middle-order. Kuldeep was bowling a lot of googlies and almost all of those were not read. Furthermore, he bowled a few faster ones as well to keep the batsmen guessing.

"I know the ground well, the pitch here does not offer much turn," said Kuldeep in his post-match press conference. "I know the speed of the outfield and every angle. So it helps a lot and gives me immense confidence."

At the other end, Krunal provided him an excellent cover by bowling it tight and right on the mark. There was not a single freebie on offer and the batters just could not break the shackles.

Well, it was a masterstroke on Rohit's part to bowl the spin-duo in tandem for eight overs. He took a calculative risk to go for the kill and it paid off.

When the two left-arm spinners completed their spells, the scoreboard was showing 63 for 7. The Windies were in danger of being dismissed for a sub-100 total but towards the end Fabien Allen and Keemo Paul helped them to get there. But by that time the damage was already done.