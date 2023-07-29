Team India made major changes to its lineup for the second ODI against West Indies with skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli rested and vice-captain Hardik Pandya taking over the reins of the team.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and left-arm spinner Axar Patel were brought into the playing XI in place of seniors Rohit and Kohli for the match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

“Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket, few questions need to be answered for us so they are resting in this game. They can be fresh for the third ODI,” said Pandya during toss in the second ODI in which West Indies opted to bowl.

Pandya has been leading India in T20Is since their semi-final exit in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, and has been occasionally leading the team in the 50-over format with Rohit still very much in charge in ODIs. The all-rounder, though, has been tipped to take over as ODI captain from Rohit after the World Cup that takes place in India later this year.

A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the 2nd ODI!@hardikpandya7 to lead the side today 👌

West Indies too made changes to their lineup, with Rovman Powell and Dominic Drakes making way for pace spearhead Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty.

India currently are leading the series following their comfortable five-wicket victory in the series opener at the same venue. Kuldeep Yadav led the way with a haul of 4/6 and was well supported by fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s 3/37 as Windies were bundled out for a paltry 114. Opener Ishan Kishan’s 46-ball 52 then helped the visitors chase the target down in a little over 20 overs.

Playing XI:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar