  • India vs West Indies: 'Rising talent', Twitterati congratulate Yashasvi Jaiswal after he hits fifty on Test debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal got to his maiden Test fifty in 104 deliveries on Thursday. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the youngster's milestone.

Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat after scoring his fifty. AP

Young Test debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday notched up his maiden international fifty, against West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test in Dominica.

Jaiswal got to the milestone with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph’s delivery in the 33rd over, finding the gap wide of mid-wicket fence.

The 21-year-old got to the milestone in 104 balls, hitting seven fours in the process.

Jaiswal and his opening partner Rohit Sharma had taken India to 80/0 on Day 1 of the Test on Wednesday, after Ravichandran Ashwin’s five-fer helped dismiss the Windies for 150.

At stumps on the opening day, Jaiswal was unbeaten on 40, with Rohit not out on 30 at the other end.

Earlier this year, Jaiswal had a productive IPL with the bat, scoring 625 runs for his franchise Rajasthan Royals. This includes one century and five fifties.

Wishes poured in for Jaiswal after the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer reached his fifty. Here are a few reactions:

Published on: July 13, 2023 20:59:19 IST

