Yashasvi Jaiswal got to his maiden Test fifty in 104 deliveries on Thursday. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the youngster's milestone.
Young Test debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday notched up his maiden international fifty, against West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test in Dominica.
Jaiswal got to the milestone with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph’s delivery in the 33rd over, finding the gap wide of mid-wicket fence.
The 21-year-old got to the milestone in 104 balls, hitting seven fours in the process.
Jaiswal and his opening partner Rohit Sharma had taken India to 80/0 on Day 1 of the Test on Wednesday, after Ravichandran Ashwin’s five-fer helped dismiss the Windies for 150.
At stumps on the opening day, Jaiswal was unbeaten on 40, with Rohit not out on 30 at the other end.
Earlier this year, Jaiswal had a productive IPL with the bat, scoring 625 runs for his franchise Rajasthan Royals. This includes one century and five fifties.
Wishes poured in for Jaiswal after the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer reached his fifty. Here are a few reactions:
RISING TALENT! A maiden Test fifty for Yashasvi Jaiswal who proved his worth as a Test opener.
A special start!
Getty • #YashasviJaiswal #WIvIND #INDvWI #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTI pic.twitter.com/AEdphYA0DJ
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 13, 2023
Proud of you, Yashasvi Jaiswal! pic.twitter.com/PQjE3VnNI8
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 13, 2023
The future star of world cricket.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has arrived!! pic.twitter.com/mL2LGexorE
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2023
Fifty by captain Rohit Sharma!
A well compiled innings by Rohit, the captain joins Jaiswal. A superb innings by Hitman. pic.twitter.com/rRNF8eMHa5
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2023
FIFTY on Debut for Jaiswal
up for #OneFamily #WIvIND
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 13, 2023
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Making his return to the India playing XI after the WTC final snub, Ravichandran Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief as India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the West Indies Test.
Ravichandra Ashwin took a five-wicket haul on his return to India's playing XI as the visitors made a strong start to the first Test against West Indies.
With Jaiswal being confirmed to open with Rohit ahead of the first Test, Shubman Gill, another promising youngster, eventually got slotted into the number three batting position.