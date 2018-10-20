India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant set for ODI debut as hosts announce 12-man shortlist for Guwahati match
India's Rishabh Pant is in line to make his ODI debut against Windies in the first ODI at Guwahati on Sunday.
Rishabh Pant is in line to make his one-day international (ODI) debut in the first of the five-match series against Windies in Guwahati on Sunday.
File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP
The wicketkeeper-batsman has been named in a 12-man shortlist for the first match of the series, announced by hosts on Saturday.
Pant is expected to play as a specialist batsman at number five position with MS Dhoni playing as the wicket-keeper.
Ambati Rayudu, who scored 175 runs in six matches in the Asia Cup 2018 at an average of 43.75, has also been named in the shortlist along with Ravindra Jadeja, while Mohammed Shami is also set to return to the ODI fold.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey have been omitted from the shortlist.
12-man shortlist: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed
Oct 20, 2018
