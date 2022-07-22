India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of first two ODIs due to knee injury

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a knee injury and will thus miss the first two ODIs against West Indies in the Caribbean, the BCCI confirmed on Friday.

“Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies,” the BCCI said via its Twitter handle shortly after the toss of the ongoing first ODI between hosts West Indies and India in Port of Spain.

“The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly,” BCCI further stated.

Jadeja had picked up the knee injury following the third ODI against England just five days back, and had been doubtful for the ODIs against the Windies. Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading India in the ongoing ODIs, had raised a concern on Jadeja’s availability for the first ODI.

"Right now, he has a bit of a niggle so we don't know whether he will be ready or not for the first ODI,” Dhawan had earlier said at the pre-match press conference.

This comes after KL Rahul had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and remains a doubt for the T20I series, starting on 29 July.

The first ODI will be followed by two more ODIs on 24 and 27 July. The five-match T20I series begins next Friday (29) and Rohit Sharma will be back as India skipper for that series.

