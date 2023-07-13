Team India began their tour of the Caribbean and the United States in style by thoroughly dominating the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica on Wednesday.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) led the way as India bundled West Indies out for a sub-par 150 after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 not out) then got off to a promising start after opening the Indian innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma (30 not out). The pair stitched an unbroken 80-run partnership after West Indies were bowled out shortly after tea to ensure the Indians ended the day with the game firmly in their grasp.

The visitors trail by another 70 runs with all ten wickets intact, and will hope to make the most of the promising start and post a sizeable total on the second day and seize a handsome first innings lead.

More to follow

Brief scores:

India 80/0 in 23 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 40*, Rohit Sharma 30*) trail West Indies 150 in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47, Kraigg Brathwaite 20; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) by 70 runs.