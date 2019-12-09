India vs West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin hails Nicholas Pooran as 'special' after Trinidadian's whirlwind cameo in 2nd T20I
West Indies player Nicholas Pooran's brilliant batting in the second T20I against India impressed Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who called the batsman 'special'.
New Delhi: West Indies player Nicholas Pooran's brilliant batting in the second T20I against India impressed Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who called the batsman 'special'.
Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote: "This guy Pooran .. ( special )."
Pooran played a quick knock of 38 runs off just 18 balls to help his team beat India by eight wickets in the match played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Apart from Pooran, it was Lendl Simmons' innings of 67 runs which helped the visitors chase the target of 171 runs. Both Pooran and Simmons remained unbeaten in the match.
With this victory, West Indies have levelled the three-match T20I series.
The series decider between India and West Indies will be played on 11 December.
Updated Date:
Dec 09, 2019 14:30:44 IST
