First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | 3rd Place Play-off Dec 09, 2019
NEP vs MDV
Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Dec 08, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
SL in PAK Dec 11, 2019
PAK vs SL
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 11, 2019
UAE vs SCO
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin hails Nicholas Pooran as 'special' after Trinidadian's whirlwind cameo in 2nd T20I

West Indies player Nicholas Pooran's brilliant batting in the second T20I against India impressed Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who called the batsman 'special'.

Asian News International, Dec 09, 2019 14:30:44 IST

New Delhi: West Indies player Nicholas Pooran's brilliant batting in the second T20I against India impressed Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who called the batsman 'special'.

Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote: "This guy Pooran .. ( special )."

Pooran played a quick knock of 38 runs off just 18 balls to help his team beat India by eight wickets in the match played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Apart from Pooran, it was Lendl Simmons' innings of 67 runs which helped the visitors chase the target of 171 runs. Both Pooran and Simmons remained unbeaten in the match.

With this victory, West Indies have levelled the three-match T20I series.

The series decider between India and West Indies will be played on 11 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 14:30:44 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2019, R Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sports, t20i, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all