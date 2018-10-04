The Windies could not have had a more nightmarish start to the Test series.

Already without their most experienced fast bowler Kemar Roach, who had to go home following a family bereavement and the injury to another promising fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, they suffered a triple strike when skipper Jason Holder had to stand down on the morning of the Rajkot Test owing to an ankle injury.

Left rudderless, the visitors banked on opener Kraig Brathwaite as the stand-in skipper. The last time he had performed this role was when Holder was banned for a Test for poor overrate.

Today it looked like the Windies were sleep walking through a nightmare when they were brutally woken up by the blistering attack of young debutant, Prithvi Shaw.

Having lost the toss on a hot and humid October morning, the only time Windies would have thought that cricketing gods favoured them was when Shannon Gabriel trapped KL Rahul in front in the first over of the day.

It was a peach of a delivery, especially when the batsman was yet to get his feet moving nicely. Rahul took a ponderous half step forward only to find the delivery pitching on a length and tilt in just enough to avoid his bat and strike him flush on the front foot. Even a review could not save him.

From then on it was mayhem for the visitors. Shaw, young in age but of tremendous potential, showed a refreshing approach as he took the bowling by the horns to flay boundaries at will and to all sides of the wicket.

Cheteshwar Pujara too for once shed his dour, defensive approach to deal in boundaries. The duo rocked the West Indian bowling with Shaw leading the way and stealing the show in no uncertain terms.

Surely all the world loves a young champion and there was nothing either in his game or approach to show that Shaw would not warm the cockles of cricket aficionados’ heart. It was not just his exquisite timing that elicited wonder; it was the manner in which he punched on the rise that marked him out as somebody special who was out to give fans a special treat.

All the while Shaw showed little nerves or anxiety about this being his debut Test. On the other hand he batted as though he always belonged to this exclusive club. The bowling, spin or pace, looked ragged while he was in the house.

Pujara too was in his elements, batting with a freedom seldom seen. The flick to mid-wicket stood him in good stead. Then there was the slash to point, the drives on the up and the delightful cuts and pulls, all of which revealed a more positive mind-set. It was a batting feast alright.

India’s total of 133 for 1 in 25 overs at lunch was a reflection of the dominance. Seldom has a side batted so attractively in the first session of a Test when the pitch could be expected to be fresh and juicy.

Shaw and Pujara (86; 130 b, 14x4) had added 206 runs in just 42 overs for the second wicket and that about summed up their total control.

Shaw, another small package from Mumbai on the lines of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar (some wag called Shaw the best Bengali batsman ever), showed that he had the potential to be as impactful as the other two Mumai batting maestros. Time will tell.

But what his batting certainly proved on the day was that India were likely to get another attacking batsman in the Virender Sehwag mould to power the start of their innings.

Pleasingly Shaw stuck to shots that were in his zone and preferred to let bouncers go unchallenged. It is this approach that would get him far. When he was finally caught and bowled for a superb 134 (154b, 19x4) by leg spinner Devendra Bishoo he had already done his bit to put India in a very strong position.

Unfortunately skipper Virat Kohi coming back from an injury could not accelerate as is his wont while Ajinkya Rahane (41; 92b, 5x4) was far too caught up in his own quandaries. The fourth wicket pair added 105 runs but at a disappointing pace of just over three runs an over. This was a let down especially as the score was galloping at over 4.5 runs an over when Shaw was at the wicket.

Still a score of 364 for 4 at the end of the day’s play is not to be scoffed at. Kohli (72*, 137b, 4x4) and Rishab Pant (17*, 21b, 1x6, 1x4), are both capable of acceleration. They could do a lot of serious damage to Windies’ hopes on the morrow.

Gabriel and Bishoo were the best of the visitors’ bowlers. But on the day the power and the glory were all Prithvi Shaw’s.