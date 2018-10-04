First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 2nd T20I Oct 03, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw scored a century in the first Test against West Indies at Rajkot to become the youngest Indian to score a ton on debut

FirstCricket Staff, October 04, 2018

Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut, against Windies on Day 1 of the first Test at Rajkot.

The 18-year-old, who opened the innings for India, reached the landmark in the 33rd over off Keemo Paul's bowling. Shaw took 99 balls to slam his maiden Test century.

Prithvi Shaw is the 293rd player to play Test cricket for India. AFP

Prithvi Shaw is the 293rd player to play Test cricket for India. AFP

Shaw (18 years and 329 days old ) is the fourth youngest overall to score a century on debut. Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful holds the record for scoring 114 on his debut against Sri Lanka when he was 17 years and 61 days old.

Ashraful is followed by Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Pakistan's Saleem Malik.

Shaw broke a host of records with his debut century. The teenager also became the second youngest Indian to score a Test century after the great Sachin Tendulkar - who was 17 years and 107 days old when he scored his maiden ton.

It was the kind of debut that was expected from the Mumbai prodigy as he entertained the crowd with some exquisite square cuts, cover drives and straight drives.

He's also the youngest Indian to score fifty-plus runs on Test debut for India. Shaw surpassed the record set by Abbas Ali Baig — who had scored a fifty against England in 1959 when he was 20 years and 126 days old.

Earlier, Shaw was handed his debut cap by captain Virat Kohli after India won the toss and decided to bat first.

Shaw is also the youngest specialist Indian batsman to make a Test debut in the 21st century.

Along with Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav was also brought back to the side as India went into the match with a three-man spin attack with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018

Tags : Cheteshwar Puajra, Cricket, Debut Test Century, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Indian Cricket, Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw, Rajkot, Rajkot Test, SportsTracker

Also See

Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all