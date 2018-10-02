First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
NZW in AUS | 2nd T20I Oct 01, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Pacer Kemar Roach to miss opening Test against India at Rajkot

Kemar Roach will miss the opening Test against India as he has been forced to fly back to Barbados following the death of his grandmother

Press Trust of India, October 02, 2018

Windies pacer Kemar Roach will miss the opening Test against India as he has been forced to fly back to Barbados following the death of his grandmother. He will rejoin the squad midway through the first Test beginning here on Thursday.

“Kemar is not back yet. He had a bereavement in the family and will be joining the team midway through the first Test,” said Windies coach Stuart Law here on Tuesday.

File image of Kemar Roach. Reuters

File image of Kemar Roach. Reuters

“Kemar Roach is a very experienced fast bowler with great skill. He is one of our leaders. It is a big loss. Having said that, Shannon Gabriel has been outstanding in the last couple of Tests, that too in similar conditions to India.”

Roach has played 48 Tests, taking 163 wickets at 28.31. The Australian cricketer-turned-coach, however, expressed confidence in the abilities of the pace attack comprising Gabriel (37 Tests), captain Jason Holder (34), Keemo Paul (1) and the uncapped Sherman Lewis, who replaced the injured Alzzarri Joseph.

“Missing Kemar is a big hole but we have got some bright talents coming through in Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis. Sometimes it is better going with the known to surprise the opposition. Pace has been our strength,” added Law.

Meanwhile, Law said that the visiting team is confident going into the series opener.

The last time Windies won a Test series against India was at home in 2002. The team has lost six straight series against India since then.

"We spent good eight days (in Dubai) before we came to India. It was 45 degrees during the day in Dubai so heat here won't be an issue. Then we had a good couple of days in Baroda (only tour warm-up), the pitch was similar looking to what I see here today. Preparation has been good."

"We have talked a lot but it is time now to stop talking. It is time the boys show what they have got on the field. Touring India has always been tough for teams, we have to show the world that we can play the game and grab hold of those opportunities," said the 49-year-old cricketer-turned-coach.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018

Tags : Cricket, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Kemar Roach, Rajkot Test, SportsTracker, Stuart Law, West Indies Cricket

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all