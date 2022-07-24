India vs West Indies: Pacer Avesh Khan receives ODI cap, makes debut

Pacer Avesh Khan received his India ODI cap on Sunday, thus making his senior debut for his country in the 50-over format. India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are currently playing West Indies in the second of three ODIs in Port of Spain.

“Congratulations to @Avesh_6 who is all set to make his ODI debut for #TeamIndia,” the BCCI said in a tweet ahead of the toss.

Avesh, 25, thus became Team India’s 244th ODI player. He replaced Prasidh Krishna in the India playing XI on Sunday.

Avesh has played nine T20Is for India, having taken eight wickets thus far. Avesh, who represented debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL this season, scalped 18 wickets from 13 matches.