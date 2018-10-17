India vs West Indies: Opener Evin Lewis withdraws from limited overs squads citing personal reasons
Kieran Powell will be Evin Lewis' replacement in ODIs and Nicholas Pooran will take his place in the T20Is against India.
Guwahati: The struggling West Indies were dealt another blow on Wednesday with opener Evin Lewis pulling out of the limited overs leg of the India tour, citing personal reasons.
Lewis had recently declined a central contract offered by the Cricket West Indies, potentially making him more available for leagues around the world, following in the footsteps of Chris Gayle and other stars from the region.
File image of Evin Lewis. ICC
Gayle, who is playing the Afghanistan Premier League in Sharjah, had already made himself unavailable for the five ODIs and three ODIs in India.
Lewis' would have come handy in India, having played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He has two ODI hundreds in 35 games and as many in T20 format in just 17 matches.
Kieran Powell will be Lewis' replacement in ODIs and Nicholas Pooran in the T20s.
Uncapped pacer Obed McCoy has also been drafted into both the squads.
"Powell and Pooran have been asked to replace Evin Lewis in the ODI and T20I squads; while McCoy will replace Alzarri Joseph, who remains under observation for his return to full fitness," read a Cricket West Indies statement.
The five-match ODI against India begins in Guwahati on October 21.
Revised West Indies squad(ODI): Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels and Oshane Thomas.
T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford and Oshane Thomas.
Updated Date:
Oct 17, 2018
