Senior India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a heartwarming post on Twitter, paying a nostalgic tribute to former captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid.

Both Kohli and Dravid are with the team in the Caribbean ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies, and the Delhi cricketer posted a photo of him and Dravid in Dominica, with the caption: “The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful.”

The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zz2HD8nkES — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 9, 2023

When India take on West Indies in the first Test starting 12 July, it will be for the first time in six years that Dominica would host a Test match. India last played a Test in Dominica against West Indies in July 2011, which ended in a draw.

India, under MS Dhoni, would go onto win the series after having beaten the Windies by 63 runs in the first Test in Kingston, which was Kohli’s Test debut. Dravid had scored a century in India’s second innings to receive the Player of the Match award.

The second Test in Barbados had also ended in a draw.

Both of India’s upcoming Tests against West Indies will be part of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The two Tests will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.