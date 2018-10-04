Saurashtra Cricket Association has only sold 10 percent of the tickets for the series opener between India and Windies in its 25,000 capacity stadium at Rajkot on Thursday.

This happens at a time when other state units are haggling for complimentary passes for the following ODI series.

“The situation sadly is opposite here (compared to other state units hosting ODIs). Rajkot is not a big city like Delhi and Mumbai and we were expecting a decent turnout in a smaller city like Rajkot. Right now, it doesn’t seem to be the case as just over 2,000 tickets have been sold. But we don’t know why people are not showing interest. Hopefully, the sales pick up over the weekend,” said veteran administrator Niranjan Shah.

Shah is overseeing preparation for the series opener. SCA has even distributed the tickets to players, men and women, in all districts of the region to boost attendance.

“According to BCCI diktat, 10% of match tickets are reserved for school kids. So they will be attending too. Having said that, it is unfortunate that people are not showing interest,” Shah added.

The cheapest ticket on sale costs Rs 100. As per the new BCCI constitution, 90% tickets of the total capacity of the stadium must be put on public sale, which effectively leaves 10% of complimentary tickets with state units.