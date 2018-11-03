India vs West Indies, ODI stats review: From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s flurry records to hosts' dominance on home soil
Let’s look at few records broken and created during the ODI series played between India and West Indies, which the hosts won 3-1.
India won the first ODI as expected, Windies were able to tie the second and then win the next one but India showed the big gap in rankings in the last two ODIs to wrap up yet another ODI series in style at home with a margin of 3-1.
It was vital for India to address few critical issues coming into the series and they were able to get two clear answers for it. They are now sure that who will be their No 4 batsman and the third pace bowler. Both Ambati Rayudu and Khaleel Ahmed were exceptional in their own way and shown a lot of promise. The onus will be now on them to carry on their form during the tour of Australia.
Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to score three consecutive ODI tons. AP
While for Windies, Hope and Hetmyer shone and substantiated their worth in spinning conditions and against world-class spinners. The biggest problem for Windies was the consistency and they would like to address the issue as quickly as possible along with sorting out few key positions in the team before next year’s world cup to give enough game time to all the possible players who are in their plan for the world cup.
Let’s look at few records broken and created during the ODI series played between India and Windies.
Rohit Sharma became the second player to hit 100 sixes in India after MS Dhoni during the fifth ODI. Only three other players have done it in a country in ODIs other than Dhoni and Rohit – Brendon McCullum in New Zealand, Chris Gayle in West Indies and Martin Guptill in New Zealand.
He is the fastest to hit 200 sixes in ODIs.
West Indies’ total of 104 in the fifth ODI was their lowest total against India in ODIs. India now have a 27-27 record against Windies at home in ODIs.
This was India’s eighth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against Indies while their sixth ODI bilateral overall series win at homr.
Their win against Windies by 211 balls remaining – was their second largest ever in ODIs.
No Indian captain has now won more Man of the series awards than Virat Kohli in ODIs. MS Dhoni also won Man of the series awards four times.
Virat Kohli finished the ODI series with three centuries and 451 runs which is the third most by any player in a five-match bilateral ODI series.
No player has amassed more 150-plus scores in ODIs than Rohit Sharma. Moreover, Rohit Sharma is only the second player after Hamilton Masakadza (v Kenya in 2009) to hit two 150-plus scores in an ODI series/tournament.
India’s win by 224 runs against Windies in the fourth ODI was their biggest ever at home and also the biggest ever against a full-member nation in ODIs.
Only Sachin Tendulkar (45) has now scored more centuries among Indian openers than Rohit Sharma (19) in ODIs. He is the fourth fastest player to hit 21 ODI centuries.
Virat Kohli is the only captain to hit three consecutive ODI centuries. Moreover, he is the only Indian player to do so. He is also the only player to hit four consecutive centuries against an opposition in ODIs (four against Windies).
The second ODI which played at Vizag was resulted in a tie. No team has now been involved in more tied ODIs than Windies.
MS Dhoni has now been involved in six tied ODIs – the joint most a player has been part of tied ODIs.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s stand of 246 runs in the first ODI was the highest ever for India while chasing in ODIs. It is also India’s highest ever stand against Windies in ODIs.
Nov 03, 2018
Nov 03, 2018
