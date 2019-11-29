First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: No Andre Russell as Windies announce squad for upcoming limited overs tour

All-rounder Andre Russell has been excluded from the West Indies' ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming series against India. Keiron Pollard to lead in both formats.

Asian News International, Nov 29, 2019 08:52:45 IST

St. John's: All-rounder Andre Russell has been excluded from the West Indies' ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Thursday (local time).

Dwayne Bravo has also been left out of the T20I squad. He had earlier hinted towards coming out of retirement and playing once again for the national team.

India vs West Indies: No Andre Russell as Windies announce squad for upcoming limited overs tour

West Indies to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against India. Image courtesy: Twitter @windiescricket

Fabien Allen has recovered from his knee injury and as a result, he has found a way to be included in the T20I squad.

West Indies had earlier defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series, but the side ended up losing the T20I series 2-1.

"We have three matches in each format, so we wanted to give each squad a chance to compete against India. No disrespect to Afghanistan, but facing India will be a more difficult series, especially in the ODI. Our players really the hang of thing with the 3-0 series win and I believe we will move from strength to strength," West Indies coach Phil Simmons said in an official statement.

"In the T20s this will be another chance for them to play and development, and again no disrespect to Afghanistan, this should be a stronger T20 country and we will look to see how they perform against India," he added.

Opening batsman Chris Gayle had announced that he was taking a break from cricket and this was the reason behind his exclusion from the squad.

Men's T20 World Cup is slated to be played next year and as a result, the side has included youngsters like Brandon King and Hayden Walsh Jr.

"The next World Cup is in Australia (2020) and the one after that is here in India (2021) so there is a lot of preparation to be done for first for Australia, so we have given the players here a chance in this series and we know we have players outside who may be coming in later on as well, so it's good to give those here another opportunity," Simmons said.

West Indies squad for both T20Is and ODIs are as follows:

T20I squad: Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

ODI squad: Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on 6 December at Hyderabad.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 08:52:45 IST

Tags : Brandon King, Cricket, Cricket West Indies, Denesh Ramdin, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Icholas Pooran, India, India Vs West Indies 2019, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all