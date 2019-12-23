India vs West Indies: Nicholas Pooran credits 'father figure' Kieron Pollard for inspiring him to return to cricket after career-threatening accident
First there was an accident and it followed the trauma of not being able to walk for six months as future looked bleak and uncertain for the then 20-year-old Nicholas Pooran.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Jharkhand Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Hemant Soren consolidates lead in Dumka and Barhait; Raghubar Das risks losing own bastion
-
Does Citizenship Amendment Act affect the legal status of Muslims in India? A lawyer argues that it does
-
The Amaravati dream lies in tatters: AP farmers hit streets as Jagan Mohan Reddy govt toys with idea of three capitals
-
Hinduja Group still interested in Jet Airways after approach by govt, banks; resolution professional invites fresh EoI for defunct airline
-
Formula 1 2019: Lewis Hamilton continues dominance, Charles Leclerc repays Ferrari faith and more in memorable moments from season
-
A civil war's cost: Brutal chapter of Sri Lankan history documented in a graphic novel
-
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani appears to narrowly win second term as per early results; Abdullah Abdullah rejects 'illegitimate' outcome
-
Kichcha Sudeep on why he agreed to play the antagonist in Dabangg 3, working with Salman Khan and future projects
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cuttack: First there was an accident and it followed the trauma of not being able to walk for six months as future looked bleak and uncertain for the then 20-year-old Nicholas Pooran.
And then the big man Kieron Pollard stepped into the scene like a guardian angel, motivated him and in three years, he is proving to be a vital cog in West Indies' white-ball set-up under former's captaincy.
Nicholas Pooran emerged one of Windies' standout performers in the T20Is and ODIs against India, including a blistering 89 at Cuttack. AP
"He's been a like a big brother to me, a father figure. He's been there since I returned to cricket. He gave me opportunity. I'm thankful for that," said Pooran, who has started repaying his skipper's faith with scores of 29 not out off 23 balls, 75 off 47 balls and 89 off 64 balls in the recently-concluded ODI series against India.
"Check out for Nicholas Pooran, he is a savage youngster," 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle had said during a pre-match press meet in Manchester before the World Cup game against India.
Within six months, Pooran, now of 24, has proved his worth with 20 boundaries and nine sixes in three ODIs and with an ODI average of 52 in 19 games looks to be one for the future.
Talk about Pollard, Pooran says that their off-field friendship reflects out there in the middle when they are batting in tandem.
"We (him and Pollard) knew each other and we are really good friends on and off the field. So we know how to complement each other while batting," Pooran said about their highly entertaining century-plus stand in the third ODI albeit in a losing cause.
"We play with each other, with the same club, same franchise back home. So we had good understanding of the wicket and the situation in the game and just executed our skills."
During the match, the brief from his skipper was simple. Pollard will attack the spinners while he would take the pacers on.
"We know how to complement each other. Polly was stronger to the spinners, so we allowed him to attack Kuldeep (Yadav) and I would try and play more shots to the pacers. It worked out."
West Indies cricket is going through another transition phase and Pooran called it a "team building mode".
"Definitely we were on a team building (mode). India are one of the strongest teams in the world. They proved that again today in the T20I and ODI series. At least we came here and we showed fight."
But just as he could figure out light at the end of the tunnel post his accident, he is confident that glory days are just round the corner for Windies cricket.
"There's better things to come. We are taking it day-by-day and eventually we'll get where we want to get," he concluded.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 23, 2019 13:00:47 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Skipper Virat Kohli wants hosts to field better, says they cannot afford to drop catches
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard believes Windies are 'on a mission' to do better in ODIs, says his team has a clear plan of approaching 50-over cricket
India vs West Indies: Lendl Simmons' unbeaten 67 powers Windies to series-leveling win in second T20I