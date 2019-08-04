India vs West Indies: Navdeep Saini says he could not believe it when he got national cap ahead of first T20I
An impressive India debut under his belt, fast bowler Navdeep Saini said he could not believe himself when he was handed the India cap to play in the first T20 International against the West Indies.
Lauderhill: An impressive India debut under his belt, fast bowler Navdeep Saini said he could not believe himself when he was handed the India cap to play in the first T20 International against the West Indies.
India's Navdeep Saini reacts after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer. AP
The 26-year-old Saini starred in India's 4-wicket win by taking three wickets for 17 runs on Saturday. He was adjudged man-of-the-match for his impressive bowling display which saw India restrict West Indies to 95 for 9.
India made a heavy weather of the modest run chase before pulling off a 4-wicket win with 2.4 over to spare.
"When I received the India cap (on Saturday morning), I could not believe that today is the day which I was waiting for," Saini told his senior pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an interview posted on BCCI Twitter handle.
Asked about the tatoo on his left hand which depicted a wolf, Saini said, "During my childhood, I and my big brother used to watch a lot of movies on wolves. That is why I have this tatoo."
Updated Date:
Aug 04, 2019 11:49:22 IST
