First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 1st T20I Aug 03, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
UAE in NED | 1st T20I Aug 03, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
IND in WI Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
IND in WI Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Navdeep Saini says he could not believe it when he got national cap ahead of first T20I

An impressive India debut under his belt, fast bowler Navdeep Saini said he could not believe himself when he was handed the India cap to play in the first T20 International against the West Indies.

Press Trust of India, Aug 04, 2019 11:49:22 IST

Lauderhill: An impressive India debut under his belt, fast bowler Navdeep Saini said he could not believe himself when he was handed the India cap to play in the first T20 International against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies: Navdeep Saini says he could not believe it when he got national cap ahead of first T20I

India's Navdeep Saini reacts after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer. AP

The 26-year-old Saini starred in India's 4-wicket win by taking three wickets for 17 runs on Saturday. He was adjudged man-of-the-match for his impressive bowling display which saw India restrict West Indies to 95 for 9.

India made a heavy weather of the modest run chase before pulling off a 4-wicket win with 2.4 over to spare.

"When I received the India cap (on Saturday morning), I could not believe that today is the day which I was waiting for," Saini told his senior pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an interview posted on BCCI Twitter handle.

Asked about the tatoo on his left hand which depicted a wolf, Saini said, "During my childhood, I and my big brother used to watch a lot of movies on wolves. That is why I have this tatoo."

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 11:49:22 IST

Tags : BCCI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, India Vs West Indies, Indian Cricket Team, Navdeep Saini, West Indies Cricket Team

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all