India vs West Indies: Navdeep Saini handed one demerit point by ICC for 'aggressive gestures' at Nicholas Pooran in first T20I

India pacer Navdeep Saini was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Press Trust of India, Aug 05, 2019 15:01:30 IST

Lauderhill: India pacer Navdeep Saini was on Monday handed one demerit point for making "aggressive gestures" at Nicholas Pooran following the West Indies batsman's dismissal in the first T20 International of the three-match series here.

The incident took place during the West Indies' innings when Saini took the wicket of Pooran.

India vs West Indies: Navdeep Saini handed one demerit point by ICC for aggressive gestures at Nicholas Pooran in first T20I

India's Navdeep Saini was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players. AP

"Saini was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal," said the ICC in a statement.

"He has also been handed one demerit point," the statement added.

Debutant Saini was charged by the on-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard.

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

India won the first T20 against West Indies by four wickets with Saini putting on an impressive bowing display, chipping in with three wickets for 17 runs here on Saturday.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 15:01:30 IST

