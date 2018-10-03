First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 2nd T20I Oct 03, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Mumbai Cricket Association to adopt wait and watch policy on issue of complimentary passes

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Wednesday said it has adopted a wait and watch policy on the issue of complimentary passes for the 29 October India-West Indies ODI in Mumbai but made it clear that the number allotted at this point is too low.

Press Trust of India, October 03, 2018

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association on Wednesday said it has adopted a wait and watch policy on the issue of complimentary passes for the 29 October India-West Indies ODI in Mumbai but made it clear that the number allotted at this point is too low.

The BCCI on Wednesday shifted the second ODI from Indore to Visakhapatnam after the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association expressed its inability to host the match on the issue of lower number of complimentary passes. Mumbai is scheduled to host the fourth ODI on 29 October.

Representational image. Sportzpics

Representational image. Sportzpics

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on sale and only 10 per cent be kept as complimentary tickets with state units.

In case of Wankhede Stadium, its total capacity is 33,000. As per the new rule, the MCA will get 3,300 complimentary passes, of which 5 per cent are to be given to the BCCI, a senior MCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity on Wednesday.

"We are adopting a wait and watch stand on the subject of complimentary passes. We haven't yet written to the BCCI. We will go as per the stand taken by the other associations, which are hosting matches of India-Windies series," the official explained.

According to other officials in the cricket body, MCA has been getting 20 per cent of the total tickets as complimentary passes, which are given to its members, government organisations like police, and the municipal corporation.

Officials said it will be "impossible" for the cricket body to distribute passes to such agencies if the number is as low of 1,750.

"Sometimes officials of government agencies expect complimentary passes for extending co-operation and the association has to oblige them," a source added.

In case of Mumbai, each member affiliated with MCA is given four passes, and there are over 300 members, adding up to 1,200 passe.

Apart from MCA, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also opposed the curtailing of the complimentary passes. CAB President Sourav Ganguly has stated that it won't be possible to host the first India-West Indies T20 International on November 4 if the matter is not resolved.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies 2018, Mumbai Cricket Association, ODI Cricket, Windies

Also See

Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all