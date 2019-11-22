India vs West Indies: Mumbai Cricket Association hopeful of sorting out security issue before 1st T20I
Mumbai Cricket Association sources said a final call on hosting of the India vs West Indies T20I will be taken only after it's senior officials meet top Mumbai cops.
Mumbai: Though the Mumbai Police has expressed inability to provide security to the tour-opening first T20I between India and West Indies here on December 6, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is still optimistic that all the issues surrounding the game will be sorted out in two- -three days.
File image of Mumbai Police. AFP
The Mumbai police will be on a high alert on 6 December, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and also "Mahaparinirvan Din" of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.
On that day, lakhs of Ambedkar followers throng the Chaityabhumi, his memorial in Dadar.
"As police will be busy in maintaining law and order in the city on (December 6), they may not be able to give security cover to the game," police sources said.
However, Mumbai Cricket Association sources said a final call on this matter will be taken only after it's senior officials meet top Mumbai cops.
It is also reliably learnt that the association has not communicated anything to the BCCI yet as police are yet to inform them in writing about their inability to provide security for the match.
If the cops can provide at least 20 percent of the security, the rest could be managed by hiring private security personnel, a MCA official said.
However, another official said if nothing works out, then they would ask for a swap with the third T20 scheduled in Hyderabad in 11 November.
Last year, due to administrative issues in the MCA, the BCCI had shifted the ODI against West Indies from Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai to the nearby picturesque Brabourne Stadium, which is managed by the Cricket Club of India.
The Wankhede Stadium last hosted an international fixture in December 2017 against Sri Lanka.
According to a senior MCA official, usually around 1,000 police personnel are required for an international fixture.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2019 09:25:05 IST
