First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Dec 12, 2019
UAE vs USA
USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 11, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 67 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 14, 2019
SCO vs USA
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Mumbai bowler Shardul Thakur replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in ODI squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 14, 2019 09:27:40 IST

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

India vs West Indies: Mumbai bowler Shardul Thakur replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in ODI squad

File image of Shardul Thakur. AP

According to a BCCI release, "Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced.

"A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly."

This is a latest setback for the Indian pacer who has been struggling to stay fit over past few months. He missed matches at this year's World Cup due to hamstring strain but made his comeback in the semi-final. Later, he couldn't participate in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh because of injuries.

Thakur has played five ODIs in his career, the last one coming against Hong Kong at the 2018 Asia Cup.

India’s squad for three ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 09:27:40 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, India Vs West Indies, Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli, West Indies Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all