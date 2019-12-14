India vs West Indies: Mumbai bowler Shardul Thakur replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in ODI squad
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Four dead, several injured in Assam as stir against Citizenship Act enters fourth day; AASU takes battle to SC
-
Mammootty has more energy and passion for cinema than ever before, says Mamangam director M Padmakumar
-
ISL 2019-20: Raphael Messi Bouli brace saves Kerala Blasters in 2-2 draw with Jamshedpur FC
-
Economy is in intensive care with no quick relief in sight; can cutting personal tax, raising GST offer a magic cure?
-
Madrasas in India: How 1857, British crackdown on Muslims led to founding of pioneering Darul Uloom Deoband
-
Donald Trump reacts to impeachment proceedings, calls move unfair and Opposition 'Party of Hate'
-
Sindh’s man-made Chotiari reservoir is an environmental disaster, study finds
-
Protests over Citizenship Act reach West Bengal; agitators demanding revocation of law vandalise railway stations, block roads
-
'Allegations on me attempt to deflect from turmoil in North East': Rahul Gandhi after BJP demands apology for his 'Rape in India' remark
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.
File image of Shardul Thakur. AP
According to a BCCI release, "Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced.
"A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly."
This is a latest setback for the Indian pacer who has been struggling to stay fit over past few months. He missed matches at this year's World Cup due to hamstring strain but made his comeback in the semi-final. Later, he couldn't participate in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh because of injuries.
Thakur has played five ODIs in his career, the last one coming against Hong Kong at the 2018 Asia Cup.
India’s squad for three ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 14, 2019 09:27:40 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: 'Great intensity, deep desire to win,' Twitter reacts as hosts' dominant display sees them clinch T20I series
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul dazzle with bat as hosts clinch series with 67-run victory in 3rd T20I
India vs West Indies: Windies coach Phil Simmons hopes his bowlers do not to get 'too scared' of Virat Kohli ahead of series-opener