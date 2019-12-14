The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

According to a BCCI release, "Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced.

"A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly."

This is a latest setback for the Indian pacer who has been struggling to stay fit over past few months. He missed matches at this year's World Cup due to hamstring strain but made his comeback in the semi-final. Later, he couldn't participate in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh because of injuries.

Thakur has played five ODIs in his career, the last one coming against Hong Kong at the 2018 Asia Cup.

India’s squad for three ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.