First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Mumbai and Hyderabad swap dates of T20Is, says report

The BCCI on Friday swapped the dates of India's T20 Internationals against West Indies with Mumbai hosting the third game on 11 December and the 6 December opener going to Hyderabad.

Press Trust of India, Nov 22, 2019 19:17:04 IST

The BCCI on Friday swapped the dates of India's T20 Internationals against West Indies with Mumbai hosting the third game on December 11 and the December 6 opener going to Hyderabad.

The Mumbai Police has expressed inability to provide security as the city would be on a high alert on 6 December, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and also the "Mahaparinirvan Din" of BR Ambedkar.

India vs West Indies: Mumbai and Hyderabad swap dates of T20Is, says report

Representational image. Getty Images

On that day, lakhs of Ambedkar followers throng the Chaityabhumi, his memorial in Dadar.

"The BCCI has agreed to swap the dates of the Mumbai (6 December) and Hyderabad (11 December) games. We were able to carry out the swap after HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin agreed," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Another source said that HCA President and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin played an important role in this swap else the Mumbai Cricket Association was set to lose the match.

A senior police official told PTI that MCA officials met one of the top cops and apprised him of the development.

Now with the change, the series opener of the three-match T20 series would be played in Hyderabad, while the last match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also, last time MCA had hosted an international match was against Sri Lanka, a T20 in December 2017.

Last year, due to administrative issues in the MCA, the BCCI had shifted the ODI against West Indies from Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai to the nearby picturesque Brabourne Stadium, which is managed by the Cricket Club of India.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 19:17:04 IST

Tags : Cricket, HCA, Hyderabad, India, India Vs West Indies 2019, MCA, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mumbai, Sports, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all