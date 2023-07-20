India handed Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar his maiden international cap on Thursday in their only change to their lineup for the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Mukesh, who represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), replaced all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who reportedly was not available for selection due to a sore left groin.

The 29-year-old, who is originally from the state of Bihar, has 39 First-Class appearances to his credit and also made 10 appearances for DC in his maiden IPL season earlier this year.

West Indies too included a debutant in their lineup for the must-win second Test, bringing in Kirk McKenzie in place of Raymon Reifer. Like Mukesh, the 22-year-old Jamaican too is making his maiden international appearance in the Trinidad Test.

The second Test is a historic game as India and West Indies are locking horns for the 100th time in Tests. It also witnessed Virat Kohli become the 10th cricketer overall and only the fourth Indian to complete 500 international appearances.

India currently are leading the two-Test series, their first assignment in the new World Test Championship cyle, 1-0 following a commanding innings and 141-run win in the series opener in Dominica.

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a magnificent 171 on debut and was also adjudged the Player of the Match while Ravichandran Ashwin led the way with the ball in hand with hauls of 5/60 and 7/71.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj