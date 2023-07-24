With Jasprit Bumrah recovering from a stress fracture and Mohammed Shami rested from the tour to West Indies, the onus of leading India’s unproven pace attack fell on Mohammed Siraj. The right-arm bowler stepped up and made himself count in just his 21st Test match.

On Sunday, Siraj took on the responsibility and stated he accepted the challenges presented to him.

With little to offer for the seamers during the second Test between India and West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, the 29-year-old executed the plans well and posted career-best figures of 5/60.

“I executed my plan nicely, especially when it started to reverse,” he said after the fourth day’s play.

“There was nothing much happening, so I planned to bowl stumps to stumps. Plan was simple to not give them easy runs and keep things simple.

“I relishes responsibilities. To step in on the field with a responsibility on my shoulders gives me extra motivation and it is challenging as well and I like to accept challenges,” he said.

Siraj credited his fifer to India’s strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai and said it was not easy bowling in such humid conditions.

“It is not easy to take five wickets on a flat track. Credit goes to Soham (Desai) bhai, who has worked tirelessly on my fitness. I have been playing matches continuously and he makes sure that I stay fit,” he said.

“It was hot and humid and because of the rain, we were going on and off the field, it is difficult for a fast bowler to keep yourself charge. It is not easy to bowl long spells in such condition also,” he added.

West Indies were 76/2 at stumps on Day 4. With eight wickets left, the hosts need another 289 runs to chase down the imposing 365 run target.

Siraj feels R Ashwin would once again be crucial for India and their attempt to clinch the series 2-0.

“The way wicket is turning I think Ash (Ashwin) bhai is going to clean it up,” he said.

Siraj heaped praise on two other India players: debutant Mukesh Kumar, who took his first wicket, and Ishan Kishan who smashed a 34-ball 52 for his maiden Test fifty.

“Mukesh is not a new player. He has done well in the Ranji Trophy on difficult wickets. It is not easy to take wickets in the Ranji Trophy because most of the time you play on the flat wickets. He has controlled his nerves exceptionally well and he executed his plans beautifully,” said Siraj.

On Ishan’s blistering knock, he said: “Ishan is an aggressive batter. With no Rishabh Pant in the team, Ishan is someone who can fill his shoes. He has got the ability to hit the big shots. He was given a free pass to go and attack the bowlers. We wanted to get runs quickly and Ishan was our go-to man.”