India vs West Indies: Miffed MCA prepares to move to Bombay HC over shifting of fourth ODI from Wankhede to Brabourne
With international cricket returning to its fold after several years, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai is all set to host the fourth ODI between India and West Indies on 29 October.
Mumbai: With international cricket returning to its fold after several years, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai is all set to host the fourth ODI between India and West Indies on 29 October.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on the other hand, is likely to move the Bombay High Court against the BCCI's decision to shift the match from Wankhede Stadium, a source said.
Representational image. Sportzpics
"The preparations are going on. We have received a letter from the BCCI. We are in the process of tying up with an agency for sale of tickets," a senior CCI official told PTI Monday.
"The ticket rates and details of sale will be announced shortly," he added.
The BCCI last Friday shifted the 29 October game from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to the picturesque Brabourne Stadium, after the MCA cited financial constraints in hosting the game.
The CCI, which usually hosts practise games of visiting international teams, had last hosted an international ODI in 2006.
It had last hosted an international Test in 2009 when India took on Sri Lanka.
"The work of awarding various tenders for the ODI game is in progress. Around 25,000 tickets will be available for sale," the official said.
A miffed MCA on Saturday had shot off a letter to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (COA), asking them the reasons behind shifting of the match.
A source in the city cricket body said Monday that the MCA, its eligible members and two clubs affiliated to it are set to move the Bombay High Court with a writ petition against the BCCI's decision to shift the match from Wankhede Stadium.
Updated Date:
Oct 16, 2018
