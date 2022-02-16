Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs West Indies: Men in Blue go 1-0 up in three-match series with six-wicket win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 16th, 2022
  • 23:08:35 IST
Rohit Sharma plays his trademark pull shot during his quickfire 40 off just 20 balls in the 1st T20I against West Indies. Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma plays his trademark pull shot during his quickfire 40 off just 20 balls in the 1st T20I against West Indies. Sportzpics

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi reacts after getting his maiden India cap ahead of toss in the first T20I against West Indies. Sportzpics

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi reacts after getting his maiden India cap ahead of toss in the first T20I against West Indies. Sportzpics

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard shares a light-hearted moment with Rohit Sharma and the Indians during the 1st T20I. Sportzpics

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard shares a light-hearted moment with Rohit Sharma and the Indians during the 1st T20I. Sportzpics

Nicholas Pooran celebrates after bringing up his half-century in the 1st T20I against India in Kolkata. Sportzpics

Nicholas Pooran celebrates after bringing up his half-century in the 1st T20I against India in Kolkata. Sportzpics

Sheldon Cottrell brings out the trademark salute celebration after dismissing India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

Sheldon Cottrell brings out the trademark salute celebration after dismissing India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during his unbeaten innings of 24 off 13 balls. Sportzpics

Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during his unbeaten innings of 24 off 13 balls. Sportzpics

Updated Date: February 16, 2022 23:08:35 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I at Kolkata: India win by 6 wickets
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I at Kolkata: India win by 6 wickets

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Sensible stuff from India. They don't need to do anything out of the box and extraordinary. They take singles and twos off the first four balls then there was one full toss to be hit but Suryakumar miscues it to the off side for a single. Shepherd then delives a full toss again, it's the dew effect it seems, Iyer smacks it to long on for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over. 9 NEEDED OFF 12 NOW.

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up in series with commanding win
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up in series with commanding win

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Today's Match Updates: FOUR! Suryakumar hits the winning boundary in the last ball of the 28th over, as India win their 1,000th ODI by six wickets with 22 overs to spare. The Yadav-Hooda partnership remains unbroken on 62, the pair coming to the team's rescue at a stage when they had lost four wickets for just 32 runs. India lead the series 1-0!

India vs West Indies: Injured Washington Sundar ruled out of T20Is, Kuldeep Yadav named replacement
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Injured Washington Sundar ruled out of T20Is, Kuldeep Yadav named replacement

Washington recently made an impressive comeback in the preceding three-match ODI series against the West Indies, and he was looking to build on his steady all-round show in the one-dayers, starting in Kolkata on Wednesday.