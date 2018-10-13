Mumbai: A miffed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Saturday shot off a letter to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA), asking them the reasons behind shifting the fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies from Wankhede Stadium to the Cricket Club of India.

The development came a day after the BCCI shifted the fourth ODI CCI's Brabourne Stadium, which is stone's throw away from the Wankhede.

MCA CEO CS Naik, in an email communication to the CoA, claimed that they did not receive any communication from the BCCI in this regard and the development came as a "surprsie" to them.

"This is with reference to our trailing email regarding hosting of the 4th One Day International match between India and West Indies on 29th October 2018 at Wankhede Stadium.

"We have not received any communication from your end in this regard. We are surprised to learn from the media reports that the said match has been shifted to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. We would request you to kindly let us know the reasons for shifting of the said match," Naik wrote in the mail.

MCA has also uploaded the said communication on its website, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

The Brabourne Stadium, which is minutes away from the Wankhede, last hosted an ODI in 2006. It last hosted a Test match in 2009 when India played against Sri Lanka.

Besides Naik's email, the MCA has also made public it's communication with the CoA on the conduct of the match and the committee's response to it.

MCA, which is facing host of difficulties, had cited financial constrains in hosting the match.

Earlier this year, the Bombay High Court had appointed a Committe of Administrators comprising two retired Judges to look into the affairs of MCA but they relinquished their charge on 14 September.

Since then there has been an administrative vaccum in the MCA and there is no authorised person to operate its bank accounts.

Senior MCA officials, including managing commitee member Ganesh Iyer, had twice last week met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and requested the Board to conduct the game, which was eventually shifted to CCI.