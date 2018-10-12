First Cricket
India vs West Indies: MCA cites financial constraints, asks BCCI to conduct ODI in Mumbai

Mumbai is scheduled to host the fourth ODI of the five-match series between India and West Indies on 29 October.

Press Trust of India, October 12, 2018

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the 29 October India versus West Indies One Day International (ODI) match in Mumbai

"Senior MCA officials and a few managing committee members on Thursday met a top BCCI official. They again cited the difficulties, especially the financial constraints for the association, for hosting the game.

File picture of Wankhede Stadium. Getty Images

"They asked the BCCI to conduct the game and assured that MCA would help it in all possible ways," a source in the Mumbai cricket body said.

Asked what they meant by asking the BCCI to conduct the match, the official said, "It means the BCCI (and not the MCA) will float tender notices for various (match-related) works."

The official said the MCA cited its inability to operate its bank account, which is a major hurdle.

The BCCI official assured the MCA delegation that the Board was working to solve the issue, the source said.

The Bombay High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on 14 September. Since then, there is no clarity on who would operate the bank account.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018

