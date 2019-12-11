India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal named as replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan for ODI series
Mayank Agarwal has been named as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs ODS Odisha beat Chhattisgarh by an innings and 3 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs AP Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 173 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 12th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Parliament LIVE Updates: JD(U) supports Citizenship Amendment Bill; Why is Opposition talking about Indian minorities, party MP asks Rajya Sabha
-
On eve of UK election, availability of healthcare and state of NHS pose late threat to Boris Johnson's Tories
-
Vijay Mallya faces bankruptcy; consortium of 13 Indian banks back in UK court over Rs 10,000 cr debt
-
Rajinikanth's next, Thalaivar 168, aims for Diwali 2020 release; Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj part of ensemble cast
-
Exclusive: Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed's son Talha escapes assassination attempt; organisation suspects India's RAW
-
BS Yediyurappa secures govt in Karnataka with bypoll wins but political turmoil over shifting allegiance poses questions over anti-defection law
-
On board the Vivek Express, India's longest train journey, covering 9 states in 5 days
-
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, NRC: Why history of Partition holds key to our understanding of today's political moves
-
Champions League: Liverpool, Chelsea seal spot in knockout stages; Ajax, Inter Milan suffer elimination
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mayank Agarwal has been named as replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday.
File picture of Mayank Agarwal. Twitter @mayankcricket
The All India Senior Selection Committee named Agarwal as a replacement as the BCCI medical team felt that despite Dhawan's stitches coming off and his wound healing gradually, he still needs some time before he regains full match fitness.
Agarwal is currently playing for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu. He will miss at least the second round of Ranji matches, which begin on 17 December.
For Agarwal, this is the second time in a year he has been called upon as a replacement in the India ODI squad. He was Vijay Shankar's replacement during the World Cup after the all-rounder picked up a toe injury.
Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat and was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series. Sanju Samson had been named as Dhawan's replacement in the ongoing three-match T20I series.
India play three ODIs against the West Indies in Chennai (15 December), Visakhapatnam (18 December) and Cuttack (22 December).
India's squad for the three ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 11, 2019 14:27:21 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Test opener Mayank Agarwal expected to replace injured Shikhar Dhawan for ODI series
India vs West Indies: 'Chase' or 'get chased', hosts take part in new training drill to enhance running speed, absorb pressure
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard's colts look to work with Caribbean Premier League experience in battle against Virat Kohli and Co