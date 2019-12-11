First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal named as replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan for ODI series

Mayank Agarwal has been named as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 11, 2019 14:27:21 IST

File picture of Mayank Agarwal. Twitter @mayankcricket

The All India Senior Selection Committee named Agarwal as a replacement as the BCCI medical team felt that despite Dhawan's stitches coming off and his wound healing gradually, he still needs some time before he regains full match fitness.

Agarwal is currently playing for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu. He will miss at least the second round of Ranji matches, which begin on 17 December.

For Agarwal, this is the second time in a year he has been called upon as a replacement in the India ODI squad. He was Vijay Shankar's replacement during the World Cup after the all-rounder picked up a toe injury.

Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat and was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series. Sanju Samson had been named as Dhawan's replacement in the ongoing three-match T20I series.

India play three ODIs against the West Indies in Chennai (15 December), Visakhapatnam (18 December) and Cuttack (22 December).

India's squad for the three ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 14:27:21 IST

