India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj earn maiden Test call-ups; Shikhar Dhawan gets the axe
Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal was finally rewarded for his consistent performances over the last year or so as The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) named him in the 15-man squad for the two-Test series against Windies. Mohammed Siraj has also earned a maiden Test call-up after his recent exploits with the India A team.
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
'Terrorists are called freedom fighters in Pakistan': Sushma Swaraj hits out at Islamabad during UNGA speech
-
Tanushree Dutta harassment row: #MeToo won't come to Bollywood if women stay silent and men non-commital
-
Narendra Modi reacts to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sardar Patel statue, says Congress is spreading lies
-
Premier League: Manchester United slump to defeat against West Ham to increase pressure on Jose Mourinho
-
Earthquake, tsunami hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island: Toll rises to 384 in Palu; UN says ready to provide required support
-
Liquidity conundrum: Govt, Reserve Bank of India have done their bit, but it isn't easy to bell the cat
-
UNGA में सुषमा स्वराज- पाकिस्तान में आतंकी हाफिज सईद खुला घूम रहा है, चुनाव लड़ रहा है
-
विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड: केंद्र तक पहुंचा मामला, जांच के लिए SIT गठित
-
राजस्थान में अमित शाह की रणनीति से वसुंधरा सरकार की वापसी संभव है?
-
PM मोदी के तौर पर पिछड़ी जाति का उदय RSS के हिंदुत्ववादी प्रोजेक्ट की असली कहानी कहता है
-
सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक@2: सीमा पार कुछ बड़ा हुआ है, 2-3 दिन पहले हुई ठीक-ठाक कार्रवाई- राजनाथ सिंह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal has been finally rewarded for his consistent performances over the last year after The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) named him in the 15-man squad for the two-Test series against Windies. Mohammed Siraj has also earned a maiden Test call-up after his recent exploits with the India A team.
File image of Mayank Agarwal. Image courtesy @BCCI
Agarwal, who amassed 1160 runs in the 2017/18 Ranji Trophy season, had been pushing his case for India selection with consistent performances for the 'A' team. The 27-year-old replaces Shikhar Dhawan in the squad. Agarwal scored 90 for Board President's XI in the ongoing practice match against Windies earlier on Saturday.
Dhawan, after an underwhelming England tour, was given the axe while KL Rahul's heroics in the fifth Test of the England series helped him retain his spot. Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw is the other opener in the Indian team. Karun Nair, who warmed the bench during the England Test series, has also been dropped while Kuldeep Yadav returns to the squad.
India were sweating over Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma's fitness. Ashwin was rested for the final Test of the England tour after aggravating a hip injury while Ishant Sharma had left the field during England's second dig in the Oval Test. Ashwin has been declared fit for the two Tests, which will be played at Rajkot and Hyderabad.
Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya are still recovering from their respective injuries and have not been selected.
The MSK Prasad-led committee has decided to rest pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking stock of the recent workload. Bumrah played in three Tests in England and the Asia Cup while Bhuvneshwar missed the England tour but made a comeback in the Asia Cup.
India captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara will continue to bat in the middle order. The selectors have also backed Rishabh Pant as Wriddhiman Saha continues to recover from his injury. Hanuma Vihari will be the reserve batsman in the squad.
There will be extra focus on Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Siraj and Thakur as India travel to Australia for the four-Test series after the Windies assignment. The pacers will be key to India's chances Down Under and their performances will give the selectors a fair idea ahead of the important tour.
Indian team for the Windies Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur
Updated Date:
Sep 29, 2018
Also See
Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Bawne power Board President's XI to 360/6 against West Indies on Day 1 of warm-up game
India vs West Indies: Selectors ponder over Shikhar Dhawan's form, fitness of Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin ahead of Tests
India vs West Indies: Selectors await update on Virat Kohli's wrist injury before announcing squad for Test series