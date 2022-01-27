India vs West Indies: 'Make the most of it', Twitterati laud cricketers as BCCI announce squads for white-ball series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, 26 January announced the Indian squads for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. The three-match ODI series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 6 February onwards. India will play as many T20Is in Kolkata from 16 February.

Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier, passed his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will be the captain of the Indian team in both ODIs and T20Is. KL Rahul was named as the vice-captain but will be available only from the 2nd ODI.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1486385548063555584?s=20

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi earned his maiden call-up while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also returned after a knee surgery. They will join Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar in the spin department. Bowlers Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan will also be part of the squad.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1486384484413210624?s=20

Batter Deepak Hooda from Rajasthan has also been called up for the West Indies ODIs. Players Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have retained their spots.

Meanwhile, ace fast bowler Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the ODI squad after a lukewarm performance in the 3-match ODI series in South Africa, which India lost for 0-3.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1486384714655350784?s=20

Venkatesh Iyer has been dropped off from the ODI squad and Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have been rested from the series. R Jadeja will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is as he is in the final stage of recovery.

As BCCI announced the Indian team squad, Indians were all excited and Twitter was flooded with a number of reactions. Some users were glad to see Rohit Sharma as the captain. "This should mark the beginning of a fresh journey. Two World Cups to think about", tweeted K Shriniwas Rao.

https://twitter.com/KShriniwasRao/status/1485949365646622720?s=20

Right-arm leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was congratulated by Member of Parliament, Kuldeep Bishnoi for being selected in the Indian team squad. "Best wishes for your bright future," wrote Bishnoi in his tweet while posting a picture along with the cricketer.

https://twitter.com/bishnoikuldeep/status/1486527745039343621?s=20

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh congratulated Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad on making it to the squad. Singh wrote that the selection of these players was much deserved.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Deepak Hooda in his tweet, saying that he was a fighter and came out of a tough phase. Pathan also congratulated Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan too.

https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1486389343514148870?s=20

Meanwhile, amidst speculations of Virat Kohli not playing in the squad, Press Trust of India's (PTI) reporter Kushan Sarkar tweeted and cleared the air regarding the matter. He said that no BCCI official ever mentioned that Kohli was supposed to take rest.

https://twitter.com/kushansarkar/status/1486385424788787200?s=20

What are your thoughts on BCCI's selection of the Indian Cricket Squad?