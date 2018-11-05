First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
ENG in SL Nov 06, 2018
SL vs ENG
Galle International Stadium, Galle
WI in IND Nov 06, 2018
IND vs WI
Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Lucknow T20I expected to be low-scoring affair, hints pitch curator at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow is hosting an international cricket match after 24 long years with the newly-built Ekana Stadium making its debut.

Press Trust of India, November 05, 2018

Lucknow: Twenty20 is always considered to be a batsmen-friendly format but the second Twenty20 International between India and West Indies on Tuesday is expected to be a low scoring affair, according to a local curator.

Lucknow is hosting an international cricket match after 24 long years with the newly-built Ekana Stadium making its debut.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

But going by a local curator, the cricket-crazy fans of the city are up for a dampener as anything above 130 would be a winning score for the team batting first.

"It won't be a high-scoring game for sure. The pitch has long dead grass on both sides with cracks in between. It will be a slow bouncing wicket and spinners are expected to play a big part from the beginning," the curator told PTI.

"The pitch is made of soil exported from Odisha's Bolangir which is famous for its slow nature. Both the teams will find it difficult to score runs and hit big shots with long square boundaries," he added.

BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh was in charge of the wicket here from the beginning and he prepared the pitch with the help of UPCA curators like Ravindra Chauhan, Shiv Kumar and Surendra.

Another curator who worked on the surface said had local soil been used to prepare the pitch, it would have been a run fest on Tuesday. Besides the surface, another important factor which is expected to play spoil sport is dew.

"The outfield is perfect and fast, but dew is definitely going to play a big part. The winter is setting in North India now and dew is going to play a big role from the first ball. So, the ball won't be racing towards the boundary and the batsmen will have to do a lot of running," the local curator said.

The first T20 International of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens was also a low-scoring tie with West Indies managing just 109 for 8 after being sent into bat, a target which India chased down with five wickets in hand in 17.5 overs.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Daljit Singh, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Ravindra Chauhan, Shiv Kumar, West Indies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all