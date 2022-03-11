India vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women's Cricket World Cup: When and Where to watch Ind vs WI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India's under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team's campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies in the third league game of the ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Currently placed fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India would like to get back to winning ways as back-to-back defeat can cause loss in momentum, especially when they are playing one game after another on the bounce.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, the young Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were all criticised for not getting a move-on against New Zealand in India's chase of 261 and despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 62-ball-71, the team ended up being outplayed by 62 runs.

It is understood that Shafali Verma, despite her 'blow hot, blow cold' form, will be back in the playing eleven, and would be expected to lend pace to innings, something which Yastika Bhatia failed to do in the previous game.

The Indian batters played out an inexplicable 162 dot balls, equivalent to 27 overs, in the last game against White Ferns and the match was as good as over when they scored only 50 off the first 20 overs.

For West Indies, it has been a good start to the tournament and skipper Taylor would want one more inspirational performance from her band of women, who defended a mediocre total of 225 against defending champions England in the last game.

Taylor's biggest advantage is her multiple bowling options and she was able to use as many as eight bowlers in the last game against England.

While Dottin's airborne catch to dismiss Lauren Winfield-Hill was the highlight of the Windies' show against England, what would make Indians wary is the fact that the Caribbeans have successfully defended twice in two games against the White Ferns and England.

The bowling attack comprising Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry and Anisa is capable of putting relentless pressure on opposition batters and it won't be a cakewalk for India.

Here's all you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, 12 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Teams:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

With PTI inputs

