Team India beat West Indies in the third T20 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on 2 August which was largely a one-sided contest as the hosts could not put up a big total after batting first and were almost undone while bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been playing as an opener in the current tournament played anchor and scored a brilliant 76 of 44 balls with as many as 12 boundaries.

Suryakumar made a very good partnership with Shreyas Iyer and after they got out, Rishabh Pant ensured that there are no further hiccups.

For the Men-in-Maroon, Kyle Mayers continued his purple patch and wove an impactful 73-run innings, but that was not enough as they could set a target only of 165.

The action now moves to the USA for the last two games of the series. However, there has been uncertainty around visa clearances of several players. According to reports, both sides were scheduled to fly to Guyana on 3 August, Wednesday for an appointment with the American Embassy.

However, if the US visas are not granted to the players, Cricket West Indies is making alternative arrangements and the last two games might be shifted to Trinidad. The Cricket West Indies chief, albeit, is optimistic about the grant of visas.

Rohit Sharma was injured while batting during the third T20I and he might miss the next two games depending on how quickly he regains his fitness. Sharma's absence will be a big blow to India.

If India win the fourth match, they will seal the series. It will be of utmost importance for the hosts to win the match and keep the series alive in the fifth match.

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the fourth T20I:

When will India vs West Indies 4th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played on 6 August 2022 (Saturday).

Where will India vs West Indies 4th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida, USA.

What time will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I start?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss at 7.30 pm IST.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on the FanCode website and its app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

Squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh

